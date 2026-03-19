Every Peaky Blinders actor who’s died, from Helen McCrory to Benjamin Zephaniah

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is bringing Tommy Shelby back to screens, along with several familiar faces. But as the long-awaited film arrives, it also serves as a reminder of the stars we’ve sadly lost since the series first began.

Cillian Murphy’s iconic gangster first appeared in 2013. Now, more than a decade later, he returns for The Immortal Man, a Netflix film that will close this chapter of the Peaky story, according to creator Steven Knight.

Set six years after the series finale, the film moves into the Second World War. Tommy’s son Duke, played by Barry Keoghan, has stepped up as the new leader of the gang left behind. Familiar characters including Ada and Hayden Stagg are also back.

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However, several actors who helped shape the show are no longer with us.

***Warning: spoilers for Peaky Blinders ahead***

Helen McCrory’s death came as a huge shock (Credit: BBC)

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory played Polly Gray, Tommy’s aunt and the true matriarch of the Shelby family. She died in April 2021 at the age of 52 following a battle with breast cancer.

Her husband, Damian Lewis, said the “beautiful and mighty” actress died “peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family”.

McCrory passed away before filming began on series 6. Rather than write her out, Steven Knight chose to honour her within the story, a decision Murphy has spoken about with admiration.

In the sixth series, Polly is revealed to have been murdered following the failed plot against Oswald Mosley. Her death becomes a driving force in the story, pushing Michael and Tommy towards a final reckoning.

“I love the way Steve has kept her memory and her character’s memory alive throughout this – particularly in series six and the film,” Murphy told LADbible.

“She was one of the greatest human beings and one of the greatest actors that I’ve ever encountered. She was a dear friend. It was a massive loss, a huge loss for everybody.”

Beyond Peaky Blinders, McCrory built a hugely respected career, with roles in Harry Potter, Skyfall, Penny Dreadful and Quiz.

Benjamin Zephaniah appeared in every season of Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC)

Benjamin Zephaniah

Benjamin Zephaniah appeared across all six series as Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, a trusted ally to Tommy who often helped the Peaky Blinders.

His character survives the events of series 6 and even helps Arthur avenge Polly in the final shootout against Captain Swing.

Zephaniah died in December 2023 at the age of 65, just weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much,” a statement on his Instagram read.

Known beyond acting as a celebrated poet and writer, Zephaniah earned 20 honorary doctorates and was a prominent voice on issues including animal rights and racism.

He also famously turned down an OBE, explaining (via The Guardian): “I get angry when I hear that word ’empire’; it reminds me of slavery… it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers, brutalised.”

Karl Shiels played a small but important role (Credit: BBC)

Karl Shiels

Karl Shiels appeared briefly as Ryan, an IRA member who confronts Tommy over stolen guns before being killed by Grace in self-defence.

The actor died in July 2019 at the age of 47. As reported by The Irish Times, he had been living with a chronic illness and had attended hospital multiple times before his death.

His agent described him as “a uniquely talented individual… intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted… and a remarkable force in Irish theatre”.

Shiels also appeared in Fair City and Into the Badlands, alongside a successful stage career as both actor and director.

Tim Woodward only appeared in one episode (Credit: BBC)

Tim Woodward

Tim Woodward featured in series 5 as Lord Suckerby, a politician blackmailed by Tommy.

He died in November 2023 at the age of 70 following cancer, leaving behind his wife Amanda Smith and five children.

Woodward first rose to prominence in Wings in 1977 and went on to appear in Heartbeat, Murder City and The Bill. Many will also recognise his voice as the narrator of Wide-Eye on CBeebies.

Toby Kirkup

Toby Kirkup had a small role as a police officer in Peaky Blinders. He died in August 2020 at the age of 48.

He had been discharged from hospital on the same day after being diagnosed with gastritis before later suffering a cardiac arrest. An inquest supported the decision to send him home.

Kirkup also appeared in Emmerdale, The Mill and Testament of Youth.

Kenneth Colley’s Vicente was a villain in series 3 (Credit: BBC)

Kenneth Colley

Kenneth Colley played Vicente Changretta, the head of Birmingham’s Italian crime family, who is killed on Arthur Shelby’s orders.

He died in June 2025 at the age of 87, passing away peacefully at home after contracting COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.

His agent said: “Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years.”

Over that time, he appeared in a wide range of roles across stage and screen, including Monty Python’s Life of Brian and multiple productions for the BBC.

Read more: Cillian Murphy’s behind-the-scenes Peaky Blinders secret that allowed him to smoke over 3,000 cigarettes

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres on Netflix on March 20.

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