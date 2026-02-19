‘I’m the scapegoat!’: The Apprentice star hits out at ‘undeserved’ episode 4 firing after being ‘cut short’

The Apprentice has got rid of another candidate – but they believe their time was “cut short”, and someone else should have gone instead.

Series 20 has already served up a Hong Kong scavenger hunt, children’s books, and a chicken-versus-egg showdown.

This week, the candidates tried to enter the bottled water market. Neither team exactly made waves.

Still, Lord Sugar had to point the finger at someone – and this is the latest candidate to go.

Who was fired from The Apprentice in episode 4?

Roxanne Hamedi was sent home in series 20 episode 4.

The Persian-Scottish entrepreneur was part of North H2o, which lost out to Thrive after a branding and advertising task that fell flat. From a “dull” advert to awkward feedback from Big Zuu, the team struggled to convince.

Back in the boardroom, Roxanne sat alongside project manager Conor Galvin and teammate Rajan Gill.

As sub-team leader on branding, she was firmly in the firing line.

“Roxanne, you have to take responsibility for it. You were the sub-team leader,” Lord Sugar told her – before delivering the final blow.

Roxanne says Conor should have been fired

Roxanne doesn’t agree with the decision.

“It didn’t feel good to be fired, just because I didn’t think that I deserved to be,” she said after her exit. “There was a lot going on that day and I feel like other people lacked accountability.”

In her view, Conor should have gone. “He was the PM and I feel like he did throw me under the bus because I was just an easy scapegoat,” she said.

She also suggested Rajan and Levi Hague could have faced more scrutiny.

“There were people in Conor’s team that were responsible for the advert and the fact that the advert didn’t deliver,” she added. “Conor then had to pivot and then just used me as a scapegoat in the end.”

‘My time was cut short’

Roxanne defended her branding decisions, calling it a “professional brand with room to build around it”.

She admitted she could have pushed harder in the boardroom.

“I guess I could have fought more… called Rajan out on his lack of input, or reminded Lord Sugar that I’d taken creative risks and didn’t hide in the background.”

But she didn’t want to beg. “I didn’t want it to come down to being the loudest or most apologetic person in the room,” she added.

Roxanne also revealed she was battling a “bad cold” during the task, which may have affected her performance.

