The Apprentice candidate slams ‘unfair’ episode 3 firing after trying to ‘salvage’ disastrous task

The Apprentice has claimed another casualty – and the latest candidate to be fired isn’t holding back, branding their exit “unfair”.

In this week’s episode of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar challenged the teams to turn 25kg of ingredients into profit-making food concepts. One side got chicken, the other eggs, and both ran into trouble fast.

From chicken skewers pitched to a client who explicitly didn’t want skewers, to boiled eggs on sticks and pies that failed to tempt Greenwich Market punters, it was messy on both fronts.

But one team lost by a clear margin – and the sacked candidate believes Alan Sugar made a mistake.

Tanmay is the fourth candidate to get sacked (Credit: BBC)

Tanmay Hingorani says Apprentice firing was ‘unfair’

The egg team ended up in the boardroom, with Tanmay, Megan and Carrington facing Lord Sugar.

The key blunder came during negotiations with a corporate client. After Karishma opened at £27 per head, Megan unexpectedly slashed the price to £12.

“I shook the hand on £11.80 trying to salvage it,” Tanmay explained.

“I did take the bullet in the boardroom and I do think it was unfair. But you win some and you lose some and I can’t do much about it now.”

He added that, in his view, the decision could have gone either way.

“I think at the time, sitting in the boardroom, it was a lot closer and I remember in the moment thinking it could probably go either way between myself, Megan and Carrington.

“You could have even put an argument forward for Karishma and Andrea but in the boardroom, I was there, and I tried to keep composed but I do think it was unfair.”

Tanmay says Megan should have gone instead (Credit: BBC)

‘It should have been Megan’

Tanmay didn’t shy away when asked who should have been fired instead.

“Looking back, it should have been Megan,” he said.

“I don’t think there is even an argument for it to have been anyone else. Maybe Karishma or Andrea but Megan makes the most sense.”

With Tanmay gone, he becomes the fourth candidate to leave this year’s competition, following Nikki Jetha and Georgina Newton in week one, and Marcus Donkoh in week two.

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.