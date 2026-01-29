Why has Tom Allen and The Apprentice You’re Fired been replaced for the 2026 series?

The Apprentice storms back onto screens tonight but fans will quickly notice that Tom Allen and You’re Fired are nowhere to be seen.

Lord Alan Sugar returns to the boardroom with 20 fresh candidates all desperate to prove they have what it takes.

It also marks Lord Sugar’s 20th year at the helm of the BBC show.

Once again, the business mogul is joined by his trusted aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

This year, the candidates are sent straight to Hong Kong for their first task.

And, as always, there will be big wins, painful errors and a firing that sparks debate.

Traditionally, all that drama would be picked apart on You’re Fired straight after the episode. But not this time.

So what exactly has happened to the long running spin off? And where does this leave Tom Allen?

Here is what you need to know.

The Apprentice: What happened to You’re Fired?

The BBC has confirmed it has axed The Apprentice companion show You’re Fired for the 2026 series.

The spin-off first launched back in 2006 on BBC Three before later moving to BBC Two. And it quickly became a must watch for loyal fans.

Each week, the latest fired candidate faced questions in the studio alongside a rotating guest panel.

It was where gossip and grudges often spilled out.

A fan favourite moment saw the audience vote on Lord Sugar’s decision. Red boards meant You’re Fired, while green boards signalled You’re Hired.

Lord Sugar would also join the show after each final, sitting down with his winner for a post-series chat.

The programme has had several hosts over the years. Adrian Chiles fronted it first, followed by Dara Ó Briain, then Jack Dee and Rhod Gilbert.

Most recently, Tom Allen took on presenting duties.

But sadly, this series marks the end of You’re Fired. The BBC confirmed the decision earlier this month.

Where is Tom Allen?

Tom confirmed his departure from The Apprentice: You’re Fired on Instagram two weeks ago.

Sharing an emotional message, he wrote: “I have decided, after six years, to say goodbye to The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

“I have had so much fun working with the most incredible creative people to make it all happen. I was also getting concerned Lord Sugar might realise I know nothing about business.”

He went on to thank Lord Sugar, Karren and Tim for their support and encouragement. He also praised the candidates and guests who appeared on the show.

“Exciting things are coming up for the show, and as for me, I shall be embarking on new voyages very soon,” Tom added.

He has since confirmed he will be starring in the musical Titanique in London’s West End this spring for six weeks.

The Apprentice: Unfinished Business

Although You’re Fired has ended, it has been replaced by a brand new spin-off called The Apprentice: Unfinished Business.

And o the surface, the format sounds very familiar!

Fired candidates will still face interviews and tough questions straight after leaving the process.

The big change is the host. Angela Scanlon has been announced as the new face of the BBC Two show.

Confirming the programme, a BBC spokesperson said: “The Apprentice: Unfinished Business will see the first interviews with fired candidates each week.

“Together with the fired candidate, Angela and her panel will dissect all the drama from that week’s task, providing fans with in depth analysis and behind the scenes intel.”

It all sounds reassuringly close to the original format, eh?!

Angela Scanlon on Unfinished Business

Angela is a natural choice for the role, having experienced The Apprentice from the inside.

She previously appeared in the 2025 Christmas celebrity special alongside 11 other famous faces.

Speaking about her new role, Angela said: “I’m really excited to get stuck in, especially after being part of the Christmas special for Children in Need.

“I understand what it’s like to sit in that boardroom in front of Lord Sugar, so I can ask questions from a place of understanding.”

She also admitted she may bring an unfiltered approach. Angela said she often speaks before she thinks and may ask questions others avoid!

The presenter added she is especially curious about what really happens in the house once cameras stop filming.

So are we, Angela. Let’s see what Unfinished Business reveals!

