The Apprentice hit with backlash as ‘fame-seeking’ Geordie Shore star signs up to show

The Apprentice hopeful Roxanne Hamedi has been branded “fame seeking” as her reality show past comes to light.

Before stepping in front of Lord Alan Sugar, Roxanne walked away from her job as a pharmacist to try her luck on Geordie Shore.

At the time, she complained her job was “boring”.

It has also come to light that she previously auditioned for Love Island and Married At First Sight, without making it onto either show.

In a resurfaced interview from her reality TV days, Roxanne, then going by Roxy, spoke openly about wanting to be a TV presenter or ‘to appear on Dancing On Ice or Strictly’.

Now one of 20 candidates heading into The Apprentice, Roxanne is hoping to secure investment for her Botox and fillers business.

However, some long-time fans of the BBC series are unimpressed by her multiple attempts to break into reality television.

When was The Apprentice’s Roxanne in Geordie Shore?

In her official press interview ahead of the new series, Roxanne introduces herself simply as a pharmacist from Aberdeen.

She says: “I bring elegance, sexiness, sassiness, and determination, and with a revolutionary brand ready to lead the next wave of innovation, I am a truly unique candidate for The Apprentice.”

What she does not mention is that she previously left her pharmacy job to appear on MTV spin-off, Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer, in 2011.

During her time on the show, Roxanne – known as Roxy – struck up a romance with original Geordie Shore cast member, Scott Tindale.

Speaking to The Sun, Roxy later explained her decision to take part.

She said: “I’ve reached a certain age where I think you only get one life and it’s far too short. When an opportunity like this comes your way you have to go for it.”

Roxanne also reflected on her castmates, adding: “Some of them didn’t know what a pharmacist was and does. I had to explain that I’ve got a degree.

“I was the only one in there that had that line of work. Everyone was a dancer, singer or something like that.”

What other shows has Roxy been in?

Geordie Shore marked Roxanne’s first taste of reality TV, but it was far from her last attempt at landing a spot on screen.

In the same interview, she revealed she had auditioned for ITV2’s Love Island and E4’s Married At First Sight UK, but was not selected for either show.

Roxanne also shared her wider TV ambitions, adding: “I’d love to be a presenter or appear on something like Dancing on Ice or Strictly.”

Unsurprisingly, this history has left some Apprentice viewers less than impressed.

One Reddit user complained: “More influencers and beautician [bleep].” Another added: “Lots of influencers and fame seeking candidates!”

A third viewer wrote: “Telling ya, this show has gotten increasingly and irreversibly worse.”

Roxanne is one of 20 candidates hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar (Credit: BBC)

When does The Apprentice start?

The new series of The Apprentice launches on Thursday January 29, 2026. The show airs at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and opens with a major overseas task.

Lord Sugar sends the candidates straight abroad, with the first challenge taking place in Hong Kong.

There is also a brand new spin off series this year. Angela Scanlon will front The Apprentice: Unfinished Business on BBC Two each week, airing straight after the main show.

Will you be watching?

