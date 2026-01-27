Apprentice’s Karren Brady addresses weight loss jab rumours after fans raise fears over her shrinking frame

Karren Brady has spoken out about weight loss jabs ahead of her Apprentice comeback this week.

Baronness Brady’s comments also come after growing concern over her dramatic weight loss.

Karren, 56, has noticeably slimmed down in recent months and fans are worried that she has gone a step too far.

But ahead of the new series of The Apprentice kicking off this week, Karren has lifted the lid on her new figure.

The star has insisted her slender frame is the result of diet and exercise, rather than weight loss jabs.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “I’m not on [branded weight-loss jab], but questions about women’s weight come up far more often than they should. I’d much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.”

Karren went on to say that “anyone can do anything they want” to their body, insisting she has “no problem” with the idea of jabs.

“And so what if I was? And what if I wasn’t? It would be my choice,” she added.”‘I’ve been called too fat, too thin and everything in between. I’ve had a lifetime of it. All I want is to feel strong, physically and mentally.”

Karren Brady slims down

Earlier this month, Karren – who became a grandmother last year – shocked fans after posting a photograph of herself on Instagram.

Karren is wearing a blue knitted dress with buttons down the front in the snap, teamed with black tights and pointed court shoes.

But while some fans thought she looked great, others raised their fears for West Ham’s vice-chair.

Commenting on Karren’s Instagram photo, one of her worried followers said: “Lost far too much weight – it’s showing in your face now x.”

Another added: “100% what happened to the womanly Karren we all loved?”

A third added a ‘tearful’ emoji and wrote: “I agree.” And a four said: “It’s out of hand. She never needed to lose weight.”

Others, however, have been quick to throw their support behind Karren.

“It’s WILD that you think it’s acceptable to comment this. Do better,” one follower said to the original commentator.

Someone else chimed in: “She didn’t ask for your opinion on her weight (or anything). The reasons behind any weight loss or gain are nothing to do with you. Your comment is very rude. And not ‘everyone’ agrees at all.”

Another person said to Karren: “You always look so dam glam!! Do you ever like slum it in a tracksuit with no make up on?”

While one follower told her: “You look amazing.” ED! did contacted Karren’s reps for comment.

Karren returns to The Apprentice

Karren will be back on TV this week in the new series of The Apprentice.

She is one again joining Lord Alan Sugar as his aide on the show, along with Tim Campbell MBE.

Earlier this month, the BBC released a new picture of Lord Sugar, Karren and fellow aide Tim to promote the new series.

In the shot, the gents are dressed in suits while Karren is wearing a black peplum dress with long sleeves.

It has since been confirmed there are 20 candidates taking part in this year’s series, including former Geordie Shore star Roxanne Hamedi.

Lord Sugar is also starting with a bang by flying them all to Hong Kong for the first task of the series.

That must have set him back a few bob or two!

The Apprentice starts at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday January 29, 2026.

