Celebrity Apprentice: Who won after Lord Alan Sugar tells one star ‘You’re fired!’

JB Gill and his teammates have been crowned winners of the Celebrity Apprentice 2025 after storming to victory with their festive creation, Gary the Penguin – so what happened in the moments before they won?

The JLS star lifted the trophy in the two-part Christmas special. He worked alongside Matt Morsia, Thomas Skinner, Sarah Hadland, Angela Scanlon and Shazia Mirza, after their biscuit massively outperformed the competition.

JB Gill and teammates Tom Skinner, Matt Morsia, Shazia Mirza, Angela Scanlon and Sarah Hadland have won The Celebrity Apprentice 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Apprentice 2025: Pitches, biscuits and Rylan Clark

The final saw the celebrities return to the UK with their products after creating their biscuits in Lapland. JB’s team launched Gary the Penguin, while the rival group, led by Rob Rinder, unveiled a rival treat named Jolly McTrouble.

Rob’s team featured AJ Odudu, Eddie Kadi, Charlie Hedges, Kadeena Cox and Jake Wood, and both sides were put through their paces as Lord Alan Sugar scrutinised every detail.

The episode saw the candidates listen back to their completed radio jingles and watch their TV adverts, which raised more than a few eyebrows, before moving on to the most important stage of the task – sales.

The celebrities were first tasked with calling in favours from their own contacts to help promote their biscuits. They then pitched directly to major retailers including Tesco, Amazon, Boots, Ocado and ASDA.

Matt, better known to Gladiators fans as Legend, enlisted help from his Gladiators mates to boost Gary the Penguin’s pitch. While Rylan Clark was also persuaded to lend his support.

Rob’s team pulled out some big-name backing of their own. Video messages from Benedict Cumberbatch, Piers Morgan and Robbie Williams enthusiastically praising Jolly McTrouble.

With pitches complete, both teams worked the room to secure orders from as many retailers as possible. Rob’s approach caught the attention of Baroness Karren Brady as he pushed hard for sales, even referencing his late grandmother during one conversation.

Meanwhile, Thomas Skinner proved his Apprentice credentials by securing a string of strong orders for Gary the Penguin.

JB’s team were helped in their pitch by Rylan Clark and Gladiators Fire, Diamond and Bionic (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill wins as sales figures are revealed

Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar reviewed the teams’ performances. He watched their adverts, listened to the jingles and sampled the biscuits himself. Sugar was unimpressed with Gary the Penguin’s TV advert, branding it poor. He also criticised Jolly McTrouble for lacking clear Children in Need branding on its packaging.

The final sales figures then sealed the result.

Rob’s team managed to sell Jolly McTrouble to all seven major retailers, as well as four additional buyers they contacted independently, totalling 355,500 units sold.

JB’s team also secured deals with all seven retailers, plus two more on top, achieving a huge 452,000 units sold. They clinched the win.

As the losing team digested the result, the victorious group celebrated loudly as they left the boardroom.

They chanted: “Gary the Penguin, do do do-do!”

After a visit to the Bridge Street Cafe, the losing candidates returned for a final showdown with Lord Sugar. AJ was quick to criticise Rob’s leadership, with others agreeing they lacked clear direction throughout the task.

Rob Rinder – bottom right – was fired by Lord Alan Sugar (Credit: BBC)

‘You’re fired’

AJ, Eddie and Charlie were dismissed, leaving Rob to choose Kadeena and Jake to return with him to the boardroom. Lord Sugar wasted little time in delivering his verdict.

“I don’t like wasting my time. You admit yourself that you gave your team no clear direction,” he told Rob.

“Despite the fact that you did a tremendous job of selling over 300,000 units, and I do acknowledge that, it’s with regret that you’re fired.”

Kadeena and Jake were thanked for their efforts in raising money for Children in Need and allowed to leave. It brought the festive special to a dramatic close.

The Celebrity Apprentice returns for a full series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

