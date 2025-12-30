The Celebrity Apprentice saw the past star of the show, Thomas Skinner, make a return, six years after making his debut.

It proved to be an emotional return for the star, however, viewers weren’t too impressed.

Thomas returned to the show (Credit: BBC)

Thomas Skinner on The Celebrity Apprentice

Last night’s episode of the show proved to be an emotional one for Thomas, who returned to the Boardroom for the first time since his stint on the show in 2019.

Thomas was the ninth candidate to be fired by Lord Alan Sugar during his stint on the show. He’s since gone on to make several TV appearances, including a brief statement on Strictly earlier this year.

Introducing Thomas on the show, Lord Sugar explained that the star used to be an “ordinary man” who was now on the celebrity edition of the programme.

Thomas teared up (Credit: BBC)

Thomas tears up

Noticing that Thomas was tearing up, Baroness Karen Brady asked: “Are you crying?”

Admitting he doesn’t really cry, Thomas said: “It’s just, I’ve done this show six years ago, and this show changed my life. And I’m back here.”

Making light of the situation, Lord Sugar joked Thomas might become the first candidate he fires twice.

“I hope not,” Thomas laughed.

Thomas was slammed (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Apprentice fans slam Thomas

Thomas may have been thrilled to return to the show; however, viewers were less than impressed.

“Sorry, but Tom Skinner aint no celebrity in my mind. His mouth gets him in trouble,” one fan fumed.

“Oh dear Tom Skinner someone needs to ‘Bosh’ him, what a clown,” another tweeted.

“The insufferable Skinner. I pray this is the last we see of him,” a third wrote.

“Tom Skinner on #celebrityapprentice.Why? He didn’t do well on #Strictly,” another said.

“Just me or anyone else just puzzled at the BBC using Tom Skinner in both #StrictlyComeDancing and then #CelebrityApprentice, the bloke’s no more celebrity than my dad. Could they not get anyone else? Jesus Christ!” a fifth added.

However, there was some positivity for Thomas.

“Bless Thomas Skinner crying on the show – he’s a good guy with a good heart and appreciates all the opportunities he’s had from this show. Go get ’em @iamtomskinner screw the haters!” one fan tweeted.

Fans will get to see how Thomas and the other teams get on during tonight’s concluding episode of the show.

The Celebrity Apprentice concludes tonight (Tuesday, December 30) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

