Celebrity Apprentice: Jake Wood’s life away from Albert Square from wife to lookalike children

Jake Wood is one of 12 famous faces hoping to prove he’s got a head for business in tonight’s Celebrity Apprentice – but who exactly is he?

The actor will be swapping Albert Square for the boardroom as he attempts to impress Lord Alan Sugar in the BBC’s festive special.

Jake and his fellow celebrity candidates will be heading off to Lapland, where they’ll be challenged with raising money for Children in Need.

So what do we know about Jake Wood away from the spotlight? From his family life to his EastEnders exit – and dramatic return – here’s everything you need to know.

Jake Wood stars in The Celebrity Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jake Wood? How old is he?

Jake Wood was born on July 12, 1972, making him 53 years old.

A proud Londoner, Jake was born in Westminster to a French mother and an English father. He grew up in the capital and attended Highbury Grove School, now known as City of London Academy Highbury Grove.

His interest in performing began at a young age. Jake went on to train as an actor at the Anna Scher Drama School, setting his sights firmly on a career in television.

However, his school years weren’t always easy. Jake has spoken openly about being bullied because of his red hair. In 2022, he shared his experiences during Anti-Bullying Week.

He said: “I was ginger and so there was name-calling and being picked on. Any nicknames you can think of for someone with red hair, I was given them.

“I would stand up to it and it hasn’t had an impact on me. But it depends on your character. Not everybody is in the same position. If you’re unlucky it can be very bad.”

What has Jake Wood been in?

Jake’s acting career began with smaller roles in shows including Only Fools and Horses, Silent Witness and A Touch of Frost. He also appeared in Press Gang, Casualty and Red Dwarf.

His big break came in 2006 when he was cast as Max Branning in EastEnders. Although he had previously appeared briefly in the soap back in 1990 as a homeless man, the role of Max would make him a household name.

Max arrived in Albert Square with wife Tanya, played by Jo Joyner, and daughters Abi and Lauren. He was also father to Bradley, and later welcomed son Oscar with Tanya.

During Jake’s long stint on the soap, Max was at the centre of some of EastEnders’ biggest storylines. One of the most memorable came on Christmas Day 2007, when his affair with Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, was exposed.

Jake plays Max Branning in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Why did Jake Wood leave EastEnders?

Viewers later watched as Tanya attempted to bury Max alive, while in 2015 he was framed for the murder of Lucy Beale.

Jake left EastEnders in February 2021 after 15 years in the role. At the time, he explained he wanted to focus on other projects.

He wrote on Instagram: “After 15 years I will be leaving Eastenders at the end of this year.

“I have loved playing Max Branning who amongst other things in that time has had 4 marriages, 10 affairs, 4 children (2 dying from falling from the roof of The Queen Vic), been buried alive, watched unwanted DVDs at Xmas and perhaps most traumatising of all… shared a hot tub with Ian Beale.”

Jake Wood the artist

Following his exit, Jake co-hosted the podcast Wood Wehn In The Membrane alongside comedian Henning Wehn.

Earlier this year, he shocked fans by making a surprise return to EastEnders. Max Branning is now back on the Square and involved in an unexpected relationship with Cindy Beale.

Away from acting, Jake has developed a successful second career as a professional artist. He now describes himself as an “actor by day, artist by night”.

His bold, graffiti-style artwork is sold through Vache Bleue Galleries in St Albans, Hertfordshire. His pieces often reference pop culture or political figures, with prints selling for around £100. One recent buyer was actor Ray Winstone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Wood (@mrjakewood)

Who is Jake Wood’s wife?

Jake has been married to his wife Alison Murray since 2001. The couple renewed their vows in 2018 in a mini Glastonbury-style celebration surrounded by family and friends.

Alison is believed to work in fashion, and earlier this year she marked their anniversary with a seaside trip. Sharing a photo from a hot tub, she wrote: “24 years married…. 30 years together!!! Happy Anniversary @mrjakewood.

“I fall in love with you over and over again as the years go by. Thank you for sharing this crazy life with me through the ups and downs.”

How many children does Jake Wood have?

Jake and Alison share two children. Their daughter Amber Bo turned 20 earlier this year and has ambitions of becoming a model. Their son Buster is 16 and a keen footballer. The family often share photos online, with fans regularly noting how much the children resemble their dad.

They live together in a converted school house in Hertfordshire.

Jake pictured with his wife Alison and children Amber Bo and Buster when they were younger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jake Wood in The Celebrity Apprentice

Jake will be seen in tonight’s Celebrity Apprentice alongside 11 other well-known names, including Sarah Hadland, Rob Rinder and Kadeena Cox.

In the opening episode, the celebrities are flown to Lapland and split into two teams. Their task is to design and produce Christmas biscuits before pitching their ideas to industry experts. One team will be hired by Lord Alan Sugar, while the losing team faces being fired.

What time does The Celebrity Apprentice start?

The Celebrity Apprentice airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the episode running until 10pm.

The second instalment follows tomorrow night at 9pm, when the teams pitch their biscuit brands to businesses and another firing takes place.

And if you’re already hooked, there’s more to come. The BBC has confirmed a full series of The Celebrity Apprentice will air in 2026.

Read more: The Celebrity Apprentice to return for a two-part Christmas special

The Celebrity Apprentice stars at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday December 29, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re backing Jake Wood on Celebrity Apprentice?