Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special: Full line-up, first look and start date

The Celebrity Apprentice is gearing up to sprinkle a hefty dose of festive glitter over our screens this Christmas – and the first look has already set fans buzzing – but the big question remains: when does it actually start?

Lord Alan Sugar is back in the boss’ chair with a fresh batch of 12 celebrities battling to impress him in the boardroom. Among them are EastEnders favourite Jake Wood, Good Morning Britain star and judge Rob Rinder, and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu. Gladiator Matt Morsia is also stepping up, ready to show he’s got business brains to match the muscle.

The BBC has now dropped a tantalising first peek at the new mini-series, and here’s everything we know so far – including when you’ll be able to watch the festive showdown unfold with the start date.

Tom Skinner, Shazia Mirza and JB Gill are making gingerbread men in this first look at The Celebrity Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special first look

Given the time of year, Lord Alan Sugar has come up with a very Christmassy task for the celebrity candidates. He’s sending them all off to Lapland!

They will be split into two teams and challenged with designing, making and selling their own gingerbread biscuits. These will actually be sold to the public, with all the profits going to the BBC Children in Need 2025 Appeal.

AJ, Rob and Jake are all in Team One. They are joined by BBC Radio 1 presenter Charlie Hedges, I’m A Celebrity 2025 star and comedian Eddie Kadi, and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Team Two consists of Matt (Legend), TV presenter Angela Scanlon, JLS singer JB Gill and actress Sarah Hadland. Ex-Apprentice candidate Tom Skinner, who competed In this year’s Strictly, and comedian Shazia Mirza complete the second team.

In first look pictures, Sarah, Angela and Matt are all wearing red Christmas jumpers while sitting in a log cabin. In a nod to the Nordic temperatures, Sarah also has a fluffy blue hat on her head.

The trio are deep in discussion as they jot down plans for the gingerbread biscuits. Another snap shows their teammates Tom, Shazia and JB making their dough while wearing rubber gloves and aprons.

Jake Wood and Rob Rinder look cold in Lapland (Credit: BBC)

‘Load of old baubles’

Team Two’s Jake and Rob look absolutely freezing in another first look picture that was taken outside in the snow!

Meanwhile, Lord Sugar’s assistant Karren Brady seems very bemused! We wonder she and Mike Soutar will be reporting back with…

In a BBC trailer for the new mini-series, Lord Sugar can be heard telling his 12 celebrity candidates: “I’m sending you on a trip to Lapland.”

As the gang are shown making their biscuits, a female voice – believed to be Shazia – says: “We’ve got bubblegum and white pepper.” Legend shrugs his shoulders and remarks: “It’s not disgusting.”

We beg to differ.

Lord Sugar continues: “Well, I hope they don’t come up with a load of old baubles.”

Karren Brady looks particularly bemused (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special start date

The Celebrity Apprentice is set to land right in the middle of Twixmas – that strange, sleepy stretch between Christmas and New Year when no one knows what day it is but everyone’s glued to the telly.

The festive mini-series is only two episodes long, but they’re packed with boardroom drama.

The first instalment airs at 9pm on Monday, December 29, 2025, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the second following the very next night at the same time. Both episodes run for an hour.

It marks the first celebrity edition of The Apprentice to air in the UK in six years – so even if it does end up being “a load of old baubles”, we’re absolutely here for it.

Read more: The Apprentice contestant ‘banned from final after Lord Sugar tweets’

The Celebrity Apprentice starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer Monday December 29, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching the Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special?