Where is The Apprentice house? The story behind its notorious ‘Billionaire’s Row’ street where Ariana Grande stayed

The Apprentice candidates get to stay in one of Britain’s most expensive homes: a multi-million-pound mansion on a street that’s housed global A-listers, billionaires, and even royalty.

Lord Sugar’s BBC series is back, and once the boardroom dust settles each week, the surviving candidates head somewhere seriously lavish.

For where it’s located to what it’s worth, here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice house.

The candidates stay in Mansfield House (Credit: Savills)

Where is The Apprentice house?

The candidates stay at Mansfield House, located on Bishops Avenue in Hampstead, north London.

The property is a seven-bedroom mansion complete with what one listing described as a “breathtaking leisure complex”, including a large indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, games room, and private cinema.

Previous contestants stayed at Huxley House, another Hampstead mansion valued at around £17.5 million.

Despite the luxury, not everyone has been blown away. 2024 candidate Paul Bowen told the Mirror it was “the biggest house” he’ll ever stay in – but joked that the beds were only Ikea. “Considering it’s a multi-million-pound house, they could spend another tenner and get us a decent mattress,” he said.

Candidates get to enjoy the cinema room and swimming pool (Credit: BBC)

How much is Mansfield House worth?

Mansfield House has been valued anywhere between £10.5 million and £16.5 million.

It was listed for £16.5 million in 2015. According to Zoopla, it last sold for £10.5 million in July 2022.

If you want to rent it, a previous Savills listing showed it costing £12,000 per week – or £52,000 per month. That should give you an idea of what it might cost the BBC to use it for filming.

The Apprentice candidates get to stay on ‘Billionaire’s Row’ (Credit: BBC)

Why is it called ‘Billionaire’s Row’?

Bishops Avenue is better known as ‘Billionaire’s Row’ – and not without reason.

The street has been home to some of the richest and most powerful people in the world, including the Sultan of Brunei, Indian industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, and former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

More recognisable names have reportedly stayed there too. Ariana Grande is said to have rented an ultra-high-security apartment in one of the area’s luxury developments, with short-term lets believed to cost up to £25,000 per week.

Justin Bieber, Salma Hayek, and several Premier League footballers have also been linked to the area.

However, the street has long had a controversial side. A 2014 Guardian investigation revealed that 16 properties were lying abandoned. Some of the most expensive homes are reportedly registered to offshore firms in tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

Estate agent Marc Schneiderman told The Standard that Bishops Avenue has been associated with overseas owners who never occupied their homes, and that this had “done some reputational damage to the street”.

It’s also been linked to sanctioned individuals. Iranian banking tycoon Ali Ansari reportedly owns multiple properties on the road, including a mansion once valued at £33.7 million. He has been sanctioned by the UK government and accused of financially supporting the activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which he denies.

And yes, even Billionaire’s Row isn’t immune to everyday issues – residents have reportedly complained about potholes and traffic.

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

