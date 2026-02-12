The Apprentice slammed as ‘cringe TV’ as viewers beg BBC to ‘let it die’

Is The Apprentice “dead”? After the 20th series’ opening episodes, fans have asked the BBC to “put it out of its misery”.

Two decades on, Lord Sugar is still on the hunt for his next business partner. But, while the formula remains intact, fans are increasingly questioning whether the spark has gone.

The milestone series kicked off in Hong Kong with the classic scavenger hunt task. Since then, we’ve seen chaotic children’s books and boardroom showrooms that feel all too familiar.

Instead of celebrating 20 years on air, viewers are asking a blunt question: is The Apprentice past its prime?

Lord Sugar and the 2026 Apprentice candidates (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice branded “cringe TV” as fans say it’s hit a “new low”

Online reaction has been brutal. In one Reddit thread titled, “This show and format is dead”, hundreds of comments pile in on the current crop of candidates and the direction of the show.

“The group of candidates are terrible now… I think they should end with this series,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “I remember the first series; there were far more qualified and articulate candidates. Now it really is just TV execs picking the most irritating half-wits that generate ‘drama’.”

After the children’s book task in episode two, some fans declared the show had reached a “new low”, arguing that watching constant failure isn’t entertaining when the challenges feel stacked against the contestants.

Lord Sugar responds to ‘stale’ claims

Lord Sugar has publicly rejected the criticism.

Posting on X after the premiere, he wrote: “IF IT’S NOT BROKE DON’T FIX IT… I compare it to football. The rules are the same every game, but something special happens every game.”

Responding to a viewer who called it the “worst first episode ever”, he added: “Come off it… very unfair comment.”

Three contestants from week 3 of The Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

Are ratings falling?

The show is still pulling solid numbers – but there’s been a steady decline.

Series 20 launched with 3.1 million viewers, down from 3.5 million in 2024 and 4.8 million in 2023.

By comparison, The Traitors finale recently peaked at 9.6 million, while its celebrity edition reportedly drew 15 million viewers. I’m a Celebrity even opened with 6.6 million.

It may not be the juggernaut it once was, but it’s still popular. It’s too late for series, but time will tell if there’ll be any changes in the future.

Read more: Apprentice’s Karren Brady addresses weight loss jab rumours after fans raise fears over her shrinking frame

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?