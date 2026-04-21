I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard reveals she’s been ‘resting constantly’ in concerning health update days before live final

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has left fans worried she may not make the live final in London this week after sharing a heartfelt health update amid her cancer battle.

The Coronation Street legend, 69, revealed back in February that she is battling breast cancer, and has been keeping followers updated ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard issues health update amid cancer battle

Taking to Instagram on Monday (April 20), Beverley opened up about how she’s been feeling as she continues treatment.

“Another little update… a day of rest and not much else! Well, an update again, I have been resting constantly,” she said in a video.

“To be honest, I have had to. John [her husband] didn’t let me do anything,” she added, explaining that her husband has been making sure she takes it easy, even as they deal with furniture deliveries at their new home.

Despite the challenges, Beverley remained upbeat as she looked ahead to the upcoming final.

“Hopefully, I will keep feeling well and get better. But I’m good, I’m good, got the big I’m A Celebrity final on Friday, which I am very excited about,” she said.

“And so I’ve got to get myself well for that. In fact, I am just getting ready to watch it. So that’s it.”

Beverley was supported by fans (Credit: ITV)