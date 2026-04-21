I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard reveals she’s been ‘resting constantly’ in concerning health update days before live final

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has left fans worried she may not make the live final in London this week after sharing a heartfelt health update amid her cancer battle.
The Coronation Street legend, 69, revealed back in February that she is battling breast cancer, and has been keeping followers updated ever since.
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Beverley Callard issues health update amid cancer battle
Taking to Instagram on Monday (April 20), Beverley opened up about how she’s been feeling as she continues treatment.
“Another little update… a day of rest and not much else! Well, an update again, I have been resting constantly,” she said in a video.
“To be honest, I have had to. John [her husband] didn’t let me do anything,” she added, explaining that her husband has been making sure she takes it easy, even as they deal with furniture deliveries at their new home.
Despite the challenges, Beverley remained upbeat as she looked ahead to the upcoming final.
“Hopefully, I will keep feeling well and get better. But I’m good, I’m good, got the big I’m A Celebrity final on Friday, which I am very excited about,” she said.
“And so I’ve got to get myself well for that. In fact, I am just getting ready to watch it. So that’s it.”
Fans send their love
Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support and encouragement.
“Hopes and prayers for you, Bev. Hope you’re okay, my lovely. sending love xxxx,” one wrote.
“Glad you’re resting, stay positive your a strong lady,” another commented.
“You look great, glad you’re getting plenty of rest xx,” a third added.
“Sending a hug, Beverly, look after yourself & like everyone says, listen to your body, it knows best. I so hope you win I’m a Celebrity, I love to watch it,” another shared.
“You are so brave, and you are so strong, Beverley [heart emoji] sending you so much love xxx,” said another.
Beverley was left upset recently (Credit: ITV)
Fan concern for Beverley Callard on I’m A Celebrity
It comes after Beverley also sparked concern among viewers during last week’s episode when she broke down in tears following Seann Walsh’s exit.
Harry Redknapp was tasked with choosing a campmate to send home and ultimately picked Seann.
Beverley was left upset after not getting the chance to say goodbye, something that appeared to hit harder given they had started their journey together in the Savannah Scrub.
“I can’t believe we couldn’t even say goodbye to him,” she sobbed. “I feel really sorry for him.”
Fans were quick to criticise the decision. “I don’t blame Beverley getting upset. Very harsh for them to let Seann go without allowing the ones on safari a chance to say goodbye to him,” one said.
“Poor Bev. She’s literally sobbing over Seann going home,” another added.
With the live final fast approaching, fans will no doubt be hoping Beverley continues to recover well and is able to take part in the big night she’s been so looking forward to.
Read more: I’m A Celebrity rocked by shock medical exit tonight as fans ‘work out’ which star is forced to quit
I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.