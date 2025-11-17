I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge could cause trouble in camp this year, according to a PR expert.

YouTube star Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, 23, made his jungle debut last night (Sunday, November 16).

The YouTuber made his debut last night (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge to cause tension in I’m A Celebrity camp

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Celebrity Publicist and Founder of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, has weighed in on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

When asked who could create the most drama in camp, he pointed fingers at Angry Ginge.

“Angry Ginge is the most unpredictable. His entire career is built on high-energy reactions, and without his usual outlets such as streaming, he’ll feel unanchored.

“Take away his phone, add hunger and pressure, and you get the perfect storm for unfiltered emotion, which always translates to drama on screen,” he then said.

“Angry Ginge is chaotic, reactive, and openly panics about being offline.”

Viewers will get the chance to get to know Angry Ginge better tonight, as he’s been chosen to do the first Bushtucker Trial alongside Ruby Wax!

In clips released ahead of tonight’s show, the YouTuber can be seen retching as he tucks into a camel toe.

Kelly could be the ‘heart’ of the camp (Credit: ITV)

Other campmates roles

Joseph also shared his opinion on some of the other campmates.

“Martin Kemp could become the camp’s stabiliser. He’s calm, experienced, and used to managing pressure. People may lean on him when emotions run high,” he said.

“Kelly Brook could be the heart of the camp. She’s relatable, emotional, and open about her insecurities. Viewers respond well to that level of honesty. Jack Osbourne could emerge as the problem solver. Years of reality television mean he may excel in trials and become the person others rely on,” he then continued.

“Eddie Kadi will be the morale booster. Comedy always has a place in camp, and he’ll keep atmosphere lighthearted.”

Aitch and Angry Ginge ‘clashed’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans loving Angry Ginge and Aitch’s bond

Last night saw Aitch and Angry Ginge jokingly clash within minutes of arriving in camp. The duo are close friends outside the jungle, with Aitch making appearances in Angry Ginge’s streams.

The pair bickered over how best to make a campfire, with Angry Ginge growing increasingly baffled that Jack Osbourne was blowing on the fire to get it going.

Taking Angry Ginge to one side, Aitch berated the star, telling him not to act “stupid”.

Fans were left in stitches at the duo’s antics.

“Aitch and Ginge are gonna be the iconic duo we all knew they would be #ImACeleb,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve already cried laughing at Ginge and Aitch. These two are gonna be iconic in this series,” another said.

“Angry Ginge and Aitch are already carrying this series on their back,” a third wrote.

