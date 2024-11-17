Ruth Langsford will soon be heading Down Under to extend her support to pal Jane Moore on I’m A Celebrity 2024, it’s been reported.

The Loose Women star will reportedly appear on the ITV series’ sister show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked. Jungle star Joel Dommett, DJ Kemi Rodgers and King of the Jungle Sam Thompson front the new spin-off show.

The trip comes following the end of Ruth’s marriage of 14 years to broadcaster Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford ‘to appear on I’m A Celebrity spin-off’

The Sun reports that Ruth will be one of the celebrities to appear on Unpacked.

An insider alleged that the 64-year-old presenter is “thrilled” to make a guest appearance on the ITV series while supporting her Loose Women pal Jane.

They added that Ruth is now preparing to fly out to Australia. “It’s been a tough year for Ruth and she’s been putting her best foot forward, she’s thrilled to have been asked to appear on this the spin off show and fly to Australia ahead of Christmas.

“She’s rooting for Jane and can’t wait to give her opinion on how she is getting on,” the source said. “The production team are particularly excited they have landed Ruth to join them as they think she’ll be amazing and give the new format a boost,” the source went on to add.

Other celebrities rumored to appear on the spin-off include former I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott and Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

Ahead of the show’s airing on Sunday, November 17, betting apps predicted that Jane will be the first to exit I’m A Celebrity.

Ruth and Eamonn split

TV favourites Ruth and Eamonn met in 1996 but only went public with their relationship two years later. The couple married in 2010. They presented several shows together, including This Morning.

They officially announced their split in May, but rumors were rife that they had separated a year ago. Ruth was reportedly “devastated” after discovering messages on Eamonn’s laptop from “another woman”.

Reports went on to claim that the Irish television presenter had quickly moved on with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander.

The Loose Women star shares 22-year-old son, Jack, with Eamonn. In one of her recent interviews, Ruth expressed concerns about her son hurting amid his parents’ divorce.

I’m A Celebrity begins today, November 17, from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

