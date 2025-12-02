I’m A Celebrity fans have accused the ITV show of making things easier for Ruby Wax during last night’s (December 1) Bushtucker Trial.

On Monday’s episode, Ruby took part in the Misfortune Tellers challenge. The trial saw the comedian be given a psychic prediction before having to free keys from boxes of critters and snakes so she could win meals for a hungry camp.

With just 10 campmates remaining at the time, Ruby managed to win five.

Ruby took part in the Bushtucker Trial last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax ‘helped’ during Bushtucker Trial

Throughout this series, many of the celebs have taken part in various brutal challenges. Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams were forced to eat a whole pig’s brain the fastest during one of the head-to-head challenges.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kadi had to dive down to the bottom of an underground chamber filled with water, surrounded by snakes and crocodiles.

On Sunday (November 30), Lisa faced rats, offal, spiders, mealworms and green ants while in a gross, claustrophobic underground trial.

In comparison, many believed Ruby’s challenge was a piece of cake in comparison. On top of that, hosts Ant and Dec were accused of helping her.

“Why are they helping Ruby when they never helped Lisa last night?” one user wrote on X.

“How come they seem to be helping Ruby todaycand didn’t with Lisa?” another person questioned.

“This trial feels very easy compared to Lisa’s last night. I feel like they’ve downed the difficulty because Ruby is doing it,” a third remarked.

“I was more annoyed at Dec for asking Ruby if she wanted to move on when she only had one more knot to go!!! FFS. That was a little frustrating. I think she would’ve nailed that round,” a fourth said.

Viewers accused of Ant and Dec helping Ruby Wax (Credit: ITV)

‘She did well’

On the other hand, many praised Ruby for doing well in the trial.

“For a 72-year-old, Ruby did better than I would have,” one viewer said.

“Ruby is doing amazing, 72 years of age!” another shared.

“Bless Ruby, she was shaking through most of that trial and did well,” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Aw, bless Ruby. She really tried.”

