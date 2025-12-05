I’m A Celebrity fans plan revolt as Lisa Riley odds-on favourite to leave tonight

The odds-on favourite set to leave I’m A Celebrity has been ‘revealed’ by bookies as Lisa Riley – and viewers are not in the slightest bit happy.

The latest odds suggest Lisa will be one of the two stars poised to leave the jungle tonight (December 5), as campmates face a shock double I’m A Celebrity elimination.

On last night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec announced that two celebrities would be leaving the jungle tonight. And, both viewers and bookies have shared their concerns for the Emmerdale star ahead of the vote-off…

Lisa Riley is expected to leave I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their concerns for Lisa

On social media, fans are preparing to revolt if the Mandy Dingle icon is eliminated tonight.

“Save Lisa everyone please!” one pleaded. “Stressed because if Lisa goes I’ll be so sad,” said a second.

“Unfortunately probably will be Lisa as she was bottom two the last few nights,” said a third. “I love Lisa, but I fear she may not survive a double elimination!” another added. “If she goes I won’t be watching it any more!” said another.

I’m A Celebrity odds ahead of double elimination tonight

The celebrities who remain in the show after tonight’s elimination will take on the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in Saturday night’s show. Then, on Sunday, a new King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned.

However, in a true blow to Girl Power, there aren’t expected to be any female celebs in the 2025 final. That’s because Lisa is favourite to leave tonight, and Shona McGarty has been tipped to leave tomorrow.

Tonight’s double eviction sees Lisa with odds of 1/12 on to leave tonight. Jack Osbourne is second favourite to go, with odds of 6/4. Shona is next at 7/4.

Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Aitch seem like pretty safe bets for an all-male final, with the rapper favourite to be named King of the Jungle.

Viewers will be ‘so sad’ if Lisa leaves tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘The betting market has taken another twist’

SportsCasting spokesperson Shane Orton told us: “With a double elimination looming tonight, it looks like Lisa Riley’s luck has finally run out. After finding herself in the bottom two for three nights running, traders now see her exit as almost inevitable at 1/12.

“Behind her, Jack Osbourne (6/4), Shona McGarty (7/4) and Tom Read Wilson (9/4) are all hovering in similar territory and could easily be caught in the crossfire.”

He added that Aitch is 10/11 on to be named this year’s champion, followed by Angry Ginge at 5/2. Tom has odds of 7/1 to win.

“As we head into the final stages of I’m a Celeb, the market has taken another twist. Aitch has moved into pole position at 10/11, finally knocking Ginge off the top spot, with the streamer now out to 5/2.

“Tom Read Wilson (7/1), Jack Osbourne (8/1) and Shona McGarty (9/1) are all still lurking with genuine outside chances if momentum swings their way. Sadly for Lisa Riley, at 66/1 the odds suggest her race is effectively run.”

Read more: Concerns Tom Read Wilson may ‘struggle’ following campmate loss

See who leaves in tonight’s double I’m A Celebrity elimination on ITV1 at 9pm.

So who are you backing to leave tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.