I’m a Celebrity: Nella told she risks becoming hate figure, Duncan Bannatyne claims

In latest I’m A Celebrity news, Duncan Bannatyne reckons Nella Rose may have been given a ‘warning’ by show bosses.

Dragons’ Den star Duncan, 74, took part in the 2015 run of the show which Vicky Pattison won. The Scottish entrepreneur was the fifth campmate voted off the series that year.

It seems Duncan is watching the 2023 series keenly – and he believes he knows why Nella Rose’s demeanour may have changed after a volatile start to her time Down Under.

That’s because the health club tycoon thinks producers may have had a quiet word with YouTuber Nella.

Furthermore, he isn’t counting Nella out when it comes to being among the contenders to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Nella Rose kicked off at Fred Sirieix in the early stages of I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Duncan told MailOnline: “It looks like Nella has been taken to one side by the producers. I watched it last night and she has completely changed, now being over-friendly with Fred Sirieix. Good luck to her, at least she learned something.”

Nella Rose also had an exchange with Nigel Farage about immigration – and Jim Davidson later took up the opportunity to slam her.

Duncan added his view that he feels Nella may need to be “taught a bit about the facts of life for her own good before she becomes a hate figure.”

Nella Rose looks unhappy while talking with Nigel Farage (Credit: ITV)

However, he isn’t ruling her out of being still in the camp at the end of the series. That’s despite the bookies giving odds on whether or not Nella might walk out of the camp.

Duncan added: “At this stage, anybody could win. We, the public, have short memories and she could pull it back.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday November 24, at 9pm.

