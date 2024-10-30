The latest I’m A Celebrity news has seen Christine McGuinness tease an appearance on the show.

Model Christine, who announced her split from husband Paddy in 2022, explained that she’s trying to “say yes” to more of the opportunities that come her way.

And it seems like one of them might just be the jungle…

Could we be seeing Christine McGuinness in the jungle this year? (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity news: Christine McGuinness ‘couldn’t turn it down’

Speaking to Closer, Christine revealed that the Ant and Dec-fronted show isn’t one “anyone wants to do”, but it’s one she definitely wouldn’t turn down.

“I think it’s one of those things that no one actually wants to do… But I feel like it’s an opportunity you can’t turn down,” she said.

Christine then continued: “Do I actually want to go into a jungle and be covered in insects? Not at all!”

But will her vow to “say yes” to more of the offers that come her way mean we could be seeing Christine in the jungle? Here’s hoping!

Trailer and start date

The trailer for the new series recently dropped on ITV. It shows hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in a testing facility wearing lab coats. The trailer also revealed that the series is due to start very soon – in just over two weeks!

I’m A Celebrity 2024 starts on Sunday November 17 – and the celebrity line-up was reportedly thrown into disarray recently.

It was claimed that, following his split from Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury had signed up to appear.

Ant and Dec are back with the new series very soon (Credit: ITV)

However, most recently it was claimed that he’s been offered a bigger bucks deal for a boxing match. And, it’s claimed, that he’s pulled out of I’m A Celebrity to take part in the fight instead.

Maura Higgins is reportedly now being lined up to take his place. Coleen Rooney has also been tipped to appear.

