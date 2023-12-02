The I’m A Celebrity team has been forced to issue an apology following a big social media blunder.

The show came under fire this week after “liking” an offensive comment about a show contestant on their official Instagram account.

The comment reportedly referred to I’m A Celeb contestant Nella Rose (Credit: ITV)

The post has since been deleted but reportedly, according to The Mirror, referred to YouTuber Nella Rose. It is believed to have cruelly body-shamed her. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted I’m A Celeb’s interaction with the comment.

But show bosses have now claimed that the like occurred “accidentally” and apologised profusely.

I’m A Celebrity issues apology for blunder

In a statement posted to their social media accounts last night (December 1), spokespeople for the show said:

The comment in question contained unacceptable language

“Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments. The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.”

They finished up by saying: “We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

Fans were pretty understanding of the mistake, with one saying: “It’s cool guys.” Another added: “Thanks for clearing that up.”

“Apology accepted,” declared one more.

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

I’m A Celebrity 2023 will reportedly conclude next Sunday (December 10), with the final taking place on ITV 1 at 9pm. At least according to Lorraine Kelly, who let slip the news on her ITV daytime show yesterday (December 1).

There is yet to be a single public elimination after two stars, actress Jamie Lynn Spears and food critic Grace Dent, retired from the reality show on medical grounds.

At the moment in camp Nella is the camp leader having been voted in yesterday. She caused controversy when she moved camp chef Fred Sirieix to dishwashing duties instead.

