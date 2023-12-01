I’m A Celebrity 2023 final to take place on December 10 as Lorraine Kelly lets slip eliminations are ‘postponed’

We now know when we’ll be watching the I’m A Celebrity 2023 final as the race for King or Queen of the Jungle heats up.

Two celebrities have already left the camp on medical grounds and, as a result, it’s been claimed the first elimination has now been postponed.

While it remains unclear when viewers will vote out their least favourite campmates, the final will take place on Sunday December 10.

According to WalesOnline, television guides have the final listed to begin at 9pm and end at 10.40pm.

It was expected that the first elimination of the series would take place on Friday December 1, but this is believed to have been changed.

The final will air on Sunday December 10 (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 final slip-up

But it wasn’t hosts Ant and Dec that revealed the news to viewers.

Instead, Lorraine Kelly seemingly slipped up while presenting her ITV daytime show on Friday (December 1).

Speaking to entertainment correspondent Rishi Davda, the 64-year-old host said: “We might not see somebody going out tonight. It might be later on.”

Rishi responded: “Yeah, I think potentially we’ve got a few more days before we see an eviction.”

Lorraine replied: “Yeah, because of the two people that had to go,” to which Rishi nodded in agreement.

ED! contacted ITV for comment. No comment on when the first elimination will take place has yet aired on the ITV show.

Lorraine Kelly revealed the show’s eliminations had been postponed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars quit

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have already left the jungle, leaving the show two stars down.

Food critic Grace took to Instagram after leaving the show, writing: “I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks.”

She continued: “I hope I gave you all a smile. I didn’t go out as I planned or I wanted, but I did what I could.”

Jamie Lynn also took to Instagram after quitting earlier this week.

She said: “I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people a part of it!

“I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on I’m A Celebrity with everyone!”

