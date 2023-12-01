I’m A Celebrity: Nella and Fred ‘gearing up for round two’, viewers predict, as row about dirty dishes erupts

I’m A Celebrity fans reckon old adversaries Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix are getting ready for another clash following a fight over the washing up.

Last night (November 30), viewers saw frustrations growing over Fred’s strict camp rules. He got annoyed over the pots not being washed properly and the camp being a mess.

Both Josie Gibson and Nella Rose were not very quietly seething, and viewers reckon things are about to boil over…

Fred Sirieix’s growing frustration over the dirty dishes caused a stir in the camp (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity star Fred is not a happy cook

The camp chef, 51, started a row over the state of the pots. Nella then shared her annoyance over how the First Dates star handled the situation with Nick Pickard and Josie. She said: “I washed both of those yesterday and put them inside of here.”

Hollyoaks actor Nick told the YouTuber, 26: “I think he’s being a little too pernickety.” Nella then added: “He’s bought them out and dashed them on the floor so now I have to wash them again.” Nick then explained: “He saidthey’re not clean.” However, Nella stood firm and replied: “But they were clean, barely anything on it.” She then fumed: “What is this? Are we in a camp or a dictatorship?” as Josie and Nick giggled.

She also pointed out that they were in the middle of a “forest”, and the conditions aren’t exactly pristine…

Fans side with Nella during the clash

This led fans to believe that something might be brewing… But not in a dirty pot!

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Nella and Fred look like they are gearing up for round two over a few dishes.” Another suggested: “Fred and Frankie [Dettori] are turning into mean girls! Is the tide turning??? Are we gonna become Team Nella!! Hmm.” A third said: “I sense another Fred vs Nella confrontation coming on.” Another added: “Nella vs fred round two”

“Nella and Josie washing up then Fred throwing them on the ground because they’re still dirty??! he’s so picky!” said one more fan. “Nah I’m sorry but I’m on Nella’s side on the dishes situation. Fred could have been respectful about it. At least Nella speaks her mind.”

Fans have predicted another fight brewing with Fred and Nella (Credit: ITVX)

Another wrote: “Nella is 100% right!! They’re in a jungle, the dishes aren’t going to be spotless all the time!! What Fred did was rude, I’d go mad if he did that to me.”

Elsewhere, Nella’s previous clashes with fellow campmates Fred and Nigel Farage sparked 2,000 complaints to Ofcom. Can we expect a repeat performance tonight? Find out at 9pm…

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fred and Nella feud is ‘on pause rather than forgotten’, body language expert claims

What do you think of Nella’s clash with Fred? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.