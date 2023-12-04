I’m A Celebrity: Frankie Dettori sparks new ‘feud’ claims after not following Nigel and Nella on Instagram

Frankie Dettori made his jungle exit on last night’s I’m A Celebrity – and he’s walked straight into rumours that all is not well between the sportsman and two of his campmates.

During today’s episode (November 4) of This Morning, hosts Rylan Clark and Emma Willis were shocked when jungle correspondent Sian Welby confessed Frankie doesn’t follow two of his co-stars on Instagram.

While he follows everyone else in camp, she claimed that he doesn’t follow Nella Rose and Nigel Farage.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis were shocked to discover Frankie doesn’t follow two of his campmates on social media (Credit: ITVX)

Is there a secret I’m A Celebrity feud?

Sian said: “He was out and, like a few of the other campmates, well with Jamie Lynn Spears, we saw this. When she left she followed everyone on Instagram. But weirdly missed off two people.”

I don’t know if it’s a weird coincidence or if something was going on that we never saw.

Rylan asked: “Who did she miss?” “She missed off Nigel and Nella and then weirdly Frankie did the same thing. So I don’t know if it’s a weird coincidence or if something was going on that we never saw. Or an argument that happened…”

Rylan then added: “That’s really bizarre.”

This comes after Nigel quipped that Frankie’s exit from the jungle was a “fix”.

Frankie Dettori knew he wouldn’t have made it to the final

Speaking about his exit, Frankie’s been doing the rounds on telly today.

He told Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain that it was a “bittersweet moment” to leave. He said: “Listen, I obviously wanted to get to the final. But there’s Sam and Farage and Tony and Marvin and Josie. I was never going to win it. So actually the thought of spending another week there was going to be hard for me.”

He also predicted that Sam Thompson would become the new King of the Jungle. “He’s entertaining, he’s silly, he sings, he’s happy and I think people are going to like him.”

