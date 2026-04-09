I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans didn’t hold back during last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 8), taking aim at Gemma Collins over what many branded her diva antics.

Returning for another stint on the show, Gemma is among the familiar faces hoping to prove themselves once again in South Africa. However, it didn’t take long for her to get viewers talking for all the wrong reasons.

Gemma did an eating trial (Credit: ITV)

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Gemma Collins on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

During the episode, Gemma went head-to-head with Craig Charles in a Bushtucker Trial as the pair battled for a place in the main camp rather than the less-than-luxurious Savannah Scrub.

The challenge saw them faced with a series of stomach-churning dishes, including Fish Eye Pie, Terror-rine, Brain Freeze and Bloody Moory Shots.

Each contestant had to commit to a number of servings, with the person choosing the highest total then required to consume every last bite or sip in order to secure a point.

Gemma struggled her way through parts of the trial but managed to reach the final round, where both she and Craig were tasked with downing the shots.

Craig powered through an entire tray, earning his spot in the main camp and leaving Gemma heading to the Savannah Scrub instead.

Gemma wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Gemma’s moaning

Once in the more basic surroundings, Gemma didn’t hide her frustration. Lying on her wooden bed, she complained: “This is so bad. I want someone to call my agent if they’re listening because this is not acceptable!”

When asked if she regretted returning, she admitted: “Yeah. What have I done in my life to deserve this?” before going on to describe the conditions as “rancid”.

“It is just hell basically,” she added.

Reflecting on the camp, she said: “This is taking redemption to whole new levels. I’ve walked in, it’s like something out of Bedrock, The Flintstones.

“It is just awful. There’s a strange toilet, there’s a very strange shower. Oh, honey, I’m telling you now, I ain’t showering!”

Gemma was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins slammed by I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers

Viewers watching at home were quick to react, with many criticising Gemma’s attitude throughout the episode.

“Nothing worse than someone going on I’m a celebrity and moaning the whole time. I’m not a fan of Gemma Collins, and after 30 minutes tonight, I like her even less. Stop [bleeping] moaning, you spoiled brat,” one fumed.

“‘I don’t know what I’ve done in my life to deserve this’. so absolutely nothing to do with the big fat [bleep] off £ signs in your eyes, right Gemma?” another wrote.

A third added: “Obsessed with Gemma complaining when she knows what she’s signed up for.”

“Is Gemma forgetting that she signed up for this?” another asked.

“No one forced you to go in,” a fifth viewer commented.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers declare Adam Thomas their ‘winner’ after ‘hilarious’ episode

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, April 9) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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