Huge margin Danny Jones won I’m A Celebrity by revealed by ITV

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones was crowned the King of the Jungle after the public picked him over Coleen Rooney last night (December 8).

The McFly singer was always a favourite among fans to win – except for a brief moment last week when Coleen temporarily dethroned him.

The stakes were high for the top two and many went as far as suggesting that the show was “rigged” and ITV bosses had “fixed” Coleen’s win.

However, the difference between the votes of the top two I’m A Celebrity finalists shows viewers were certain who should or shouldn’t become the King/Queen of the Jungle.

Danny was leading with a huge gain in voting (Credit: ITV)

Total votes Danny Jones received

Right before the coronation of the Jungle King, the hosts revealed that Coleen and Danny together got over 10 million votes!

In a breakdown issued by ITV and reported by OK!, the singer won by a clear margin of more than 10% of the total votes. While he won with 55.21%, Coleen placed second with 44.79 %.

Danny was at the top when competing with Coleen and Rev Richard, too. He gained more than 41%. Coleen got 33.47 % and Richard, 22.18 %.

There was only one winner when it comes to the fees they were handed to take part, though.

Coleen was reportedly paid £1.5 million to be a part of the ITV show. The Daily Mail reports that Danny could have taken a fee of £150,000. This is the same as GK Barry and Alan Halsall if the claims were to be true.

Coleen gracefully accepted second place (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to winner

But for fans, to see Danny win meant everything. Not only do the votes speak for themselves. But Coleen also said he “truly deserved it”.

Congratulating the singer on his win, one fan wrote: “Very happy for Danny to win I’m a Celeb. He’s been an amazing campmate and he’s bossed everything that’s been thrown at him! He’s been amazing in every trial and he’s made me laugh fully deserved!”

Huge congrats to @itsDannyJones, our new King of the Jungle! From taming trouser snakes to serenading the celebs, he’s entertained us all the way What an incredible series! The biggest thank you to all the crew and everyone who joined us at home, see you soon x… pic.twitter.com/gOwrg4d77M — antanddec (@antanddec) December 8, 2024

Another said: “ALL HAIL KING DANNY! It has been a pleasure to watch Danny in the Jungle and I’m proud to have voted for you to win.”

“Yay Danny! If you don’t think he deserved to win, then that’s your opinion, and very likely based on favourites you had before the show even started. Danny is a very worthy winner, as almost all of them would have been this year,” argued one.

You can watch I’m A Celebrity finale on demand on ITV.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin in tears as Coleen reunites with sons

So do you think Danny’s win was justified? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!