I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones previously opened up about a number of deaths that to led to him suffering from debilitating anxiety.

Rising to fame as one-fourth of British band McFly, the singer has remained a fixture on our screens recently. At the top of this year, the Obviously hitmaker won The Masked Singer as Piranha. He later was announced as a coach on The Voice UK alongside his bandmate Tom Fletcher. Currently, he is taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

McFly singer Danny Jones is currently in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones on his mental health

During a 2021 interview with GQ, I’m A Celeb star Danny revealed that his anxiety “comes in many different forms and getting to the bottom of how and why it manifests has been a real journey” for him.

He disclosed that his mental health struggles are “rooted in people leaving”. The star’s dad left the family home when he was 18, and his anxiety heightened when his grandparents and friend passed away. Danny insisted it is “always those triggers and I’ve only really come to understand it in the last year”.

“For me, the feeling is very physical. My heart rate goes crazy. I get this gut-wrenching feeling and I feel like I can’t breathe,” he said.

However, Danny revealed that keeping fit has helped improve his mental health. “I’ve found fitness is the one thing that really lets you take control of a situation you know isn’t good for your body. If I could take a moment to forget about everything else and at least feel physically fit enough to get through this, I could start to fix things; I could be prepared for the raised heart rate and all the other symptoms that come with it,” he continued.

Danny recommends speaking to a mental health professional (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I was scared to be having these feelings’

Danny insisted that the “most important thing” anyone can do is talk about their struggles.

“I didn’t know what was wrong and I was scared to be having these feelings. There was an element of being scared to be vulnerable, too. Friends are great. They’re an amazing plaster for mental health issues, but they can’t help like a professional,” he added.

Danny stated that “when someone’s educated in the subject and knows how to reprogram your brain”, seeking help is “one of the best things you can ever do”.

The star also discussed his mental health problems on I’m A Celebrity this week, with viewers praising his bravery for speaking out.

