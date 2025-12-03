I’m A Celebrity viewers fume over Angry Ginge and Aitch’s behaviour following milk bottle drama

I’m A Celebrity viewers have fumed over Angry Ginge and Aitch on tonight’s episode as they were caught out.

A few days ago, Aitch, Ginge and Kelly Brook won a Kev’s Deals on Wheels challenge. They won milk bottle sweets as well as Jack Osbourne’s letter from home. However, Ginge suggested they eat some of the sweets before heading back to camp since they had also won Jack’s letter.

They ate three sweets each. This meant the rest of the campmates had one sweet each.

But when Kelly left the jungle during Tuesday night’s episode, she spilled the beans. She revealed to the camp that there were more than 10 sweets.

On tonight’s show, the campmates were quick to grill Ginge and Aitch following Kelly’s exit.

Aitch and Ginge tried to excuse their behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Aitch and Ginge give excuse on I’m A Celebrity over sweet controversy

At the start of tonight’s episode, hosts Ant and Dec arrived in camp to reveal that Kelly had become the latest campmate to leave.

As she left the camp, Kelly announced: “By the way, there were more than 10 milk bottles!”

The camp looked shocked as they turned to Aitch and Ginge. Both have been favourites to win the series this year.

Kelly dropped a bombshell as she left camp (Credit: ITV)

But Ginge was determined to play along, telling the camp: “There were 13, so hence we had one for us three and she took the first one, that’s why.”

Jack Osbourne said: “The thievery in this camp!”

Ginge then added: “That’s only fair because we literally won the trial.”

By the way, there were more than 10 milk bottles!

Aitch continued: “We thought how were we going to split 13 between 10 people. Then Kelly went, ‘Right go on then.’ Bang, put it in her mouth. So we went, we’ll have three and then there was 10 left.”

Ginge added: “Kelly’s to blame for it, you’ll see when you get out!”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Aitch cheekily said: “I think we got away with it!”

On X, viewers weren’t impressed with Ginge and Aitch’s fibbing. One person said: “That was awful of Kelly. But Aitch and Ginge are still lying and I didn’t hear any apologies. No guilt at all!”

Ginge told his campmates a lie… and viewers weren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

‘Throwing Kelly under the bus’

Another wrote: “Why lie… they’ll watch it back and see he’s still lying?”

Someone else added: “I’m seeing Ginge and Aitch in a new light I don’t think I want them to win anymore.”

Meanwhile, a fourth shocked viewer said: “Aitch and Ginge are kind of annoying me now to be honest.”

Some people did find the pair’s antics funny, as one laughed: “Love how Ginge and Aitch are throwing Kelly under the bus completely.”

Another admitted: “I’m so glad Aitch and Ginge are dedicated to the lie so that we can get the campmates’ reactions when they come out.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on Thursday from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

