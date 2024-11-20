An unexpected overlap of Britain’s two popular reality shows, I’m A Celebrity 2024 and Great British Bake Off, left fans fuming last night (November 19).

I’m A Celebrity 2024 airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, whereas GBBO takes place every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. However, the latest episode of the television baking competition didn’t conclude in time for fans of both to watch all of the action as it happened.

Complaints grew on X as viewers struggled to catch both shows in the 15-minute window when they overlapped.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 and GBBO overlap

Tuesday night was busier than usual for viewers as two of their favourite shows aired back-to-back.

The pressure on GBBO was immense last night. The final four contestants put their best foot forward to make it into the final.

The semi-final episode called Bake Off tent saw Georgie Grasso, Dylan Bachelet, Christiaan de Vries and Gill Howard show off their patisserie skills. In the end, Gill went home, despite giving a tough competition to her fellow bakers.

Meanwhile, the last episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Dean McCullough take on his second Bushtucker trial. Called Sinister Sarcophagus, it translates to “big scary coffins”.

Dean was locked in a giant tomb in a bid to win stars for the camp. It quickly filled with sand while critters were poured on top. But Dean quit the trial with only two stars after breaking down as Ant and Dec comforted him.

The radio DJ had noted ahead of the trial that he was terrified of confined spaces. So it’s no wonder he struggled to finish the challenge.

Overlapping shows had fans furious

Dean’s Bushtucker Trial began 15 minutes into the episode. But fans who were busy watching elimination on GBBO missed the start. And, as a result, many took to X to express their disappointment about the unexpected overlap of shows. Some resorted to hilarious memes to complain.

One user said: “How dare there be a 15-minute overlap between #gbbo and #imaceleb,” when another added: “Turned over from Bake Off just in time for an ad break.”

Fans who missed watching the last episode of I’m A Celebrity 2024 can stream it on demand on ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

