Idris Elba makes shock confession about his Knighthood on The Graham Norton Show tonight

The Graham Norton Show rolls out the red sofa tonight with a newly knighted Sir in the spotlight, as Graham welcomes Idris Elba.

And he is far from the only star dropping by.

Graham returns with another must watch Friday night episode, packing the studio with big names, big stories and plenty of laughs.

Alongside Sir Idris, the Irish chat show favourite is hosting a line up stacked with acting talent, plus a musical performance to finish the night in style.

Graham Norton is welcoming a big line-up to his show tonight including Idris Elba (Credit: BBC)

Here is everything you need to know about The Graham Norton Show tonight, from who is on the sofa to when it starts.

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on?

Graham is joined by none other than Idris Elba tonight, fresh from receiving his Knighthood. Yes, Sir Idris has a nice ring to it.

The actor has had the official letter from King Charles, though the ceremony itself is still to come. He is more than happy to spill the details to Graham.

“I haven’t had the sword on the shoulder yet, but my wife is loving it,” Idris says, laughing. He married model Sabrina in 2019.

He explains the letter nearly passed him by. “It got lost in a pile of post. My agent told me if I didn’t accept it, it would pass me by.

“By the time I found it, I had only two days to decide.”

Idris also jokes about the reason for the honour. “I got it for services to young people and thought, hang on, I’ve been acting for 30 years.

“It is actually a great honour, and my mum is so pleased.”

He will also chat about the upcoming second season of Apple TV thriller Hijack, where he returns as the lead.

Erin Doherty and Martin Freeman

Also squeezing onto the sofa are British stars Erin Doherty and Martin Freeman.

Erin recently wowed viewers in Netflix hit Adolescence, playing child psychologist Briony Ariston.

But her Emmy win for the role came with a family telling off!

She dropped the F-bomb live on stage and her mum was not impressed.

Erin tells Graham, “My mum told me off for swearing.

“I didn’t mean to, but everyone looked so [bleep] stunning. I’ve promised her I won’t do it again!”

Graham with Sir Idris Elba, Erin Doherty, Wunmi Mosaku, Martin Freeman and Olivia Dean (Credit: BBC)

Erin will also talk about Victorian drama A Thousand Blows, where she plays Mary Carr.

Martin Freeman joins to discuss his new Netflix series, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, which lands today.

It sounds like playing Superintendent Battle proved a challenge though: “I didn’t know these characters as they are from the early novels,” Martin explains.

“The story is set in a weird place in time. It is the Roaring Twenties, shaped by the grief of WW1.

“It has an authentic 20s voice that still feels good to modern ears, and it was great fun to do.”

Who else is on?

BAFTA-nominated actress Wunmi Mosaku is also joining Graham tonight. She is known for roles in Vera and Moses Jones.

Last year, she starred in period horror Sinners, playing Annie.

But another Annie inspired her acting dream.

She tells Graham the 1982 musical film Annie changed her life: “I watched it every day after school,” she says.

“I’d press play and the tears would start rolling. When I decided I wanted to act, I looked up how the cast became actors.

“As Albert Finney was from Manchester, I did what he did and auditioned for RADA. I had never heard of drama school before that.”

Olivia Dean provides the music, performing So Easy (To Fall In Love) live before joining the guests on the sofa.

Olivia Dean will be performing tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The Graham Norton Show airs at its usual time of 10.40pm tonight, Friday January 16, 2026. No schedule shocks to worry about thankfully!

You can watch on BBC One or BBC iPlayer, with the show wrapping up at 11.30pm.

And of course, the night would not be complete without the famous red chair.

Which brave audience member will face the lever tonight?

