I Swear fans demand Oscar for ‘amazing’ Robert Aramayo but there’s a frustrating reason it won’t happen

I Swear has shot straight to number one on Netflix just a day after arriving on the platform. Viewers and critics alike have praised Robert Aramayo’s performance – but an Oscar win is unlikely.

The acclaimed drama tells the true story of John Davidson (played by Aramayo), who begins experiencing severe tics as a teenager. As he grows older, he struggles to navigate life with Tourette’s syndrome before eventually turning his experiences into a mission to educate others about the condition.

The film quickly became one of the most celebrated releases of 2025 and still holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Aramayo even won a BAFTA for his performance. But despite the praise, the film won’t appear anywhere at this year’s Academy Awards.

Robert Aramayo won a BAFTA for his performance in I Swear (Credit: StudioCanal)

Why Robert Aramayo wasn’t nominated for an Oscar

Robert Aramayo didn’t receive an Oscar nomination this year, and neither did I Swear.

The reason isn’t about quality or critical reception. Instead, the film simply wasn’t eligible for the awards.

I Swear has not yet been released in North America. Its US theatrical debut is scheduled for April 24, 2026.

According to the Academy’s eligibility rules, films must screen theatrically in a qualifying US market — typically Los Angeles or New York — for a specific period before the awards deadline.

Because I Swear had not yet completed that qualifying run during the current awards cycle, it could not be considered for nominations.

The rule also excludes films that premiere directly on streaming platforms without a theatrical release. That isn’t the case here, as I Swear first premiered in UK cinemas in October 2025 — but the lack of a US theatrical release before the deadline kept it out of contention.

Could Robert Aramayo win an Oscar next year?

In theory, yes. Once I Swear opens in North American cinemas, it will become eligible for the 2027 Academy Awards.

However, the chances of the film mounting a successful awards campaign that late are slim.

One major challenge is timing. The movie has already been part of the conversation during this year’s awards season, even though it technically wasn’t eligible. By the time the next Oscars arrive, attention will likely have shifted to a new wave of contenders.

There’s also the issue of momentum. While the film has generated strong buzz in the UK, sustaining that enthusiasm through a later US theatrical run could prove difficult.

Some commentators have also suggested that the much-publicised moment at the BAFTAs involving Davidson’s tics may have unintentionally overshadowed the film’s achievements, although many viewers have criticised that reaction as unfair.

I Swear will need a huge awards campaign if it wants to compete next year (Credit: StudioCanal)

I Swear fans still hope for Oscar recognition

Despite the obstacles, many viewers who have discovered the film on Netflix believe it deserves major awards recognition.

“A surprising Oscar snub. Hope it gets hyped up even more,” one user wrote online.

“Just finally got to watch I Swear on Netflix. An absolutely incredible film. Everyone needs to watch this,” another viewer said.

Others have pointed out that the film technically still has a path to the Oscars.

“I Swear is eligible for next year’s Oscars, so maybe we’ll be talking about him again next season,” one fan suggested.

However, some viewers remain sceptical that the buzz will last long enough.

“Definitely some uncharted territory, but I find it hard to think there will be more buzz for that performance next year than there has been this week,” another wrote.

Read more: The best movies you need to watch on Netflix this month

I Swear is available to stream on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?