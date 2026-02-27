‘I missed it’: Bridgerton fans frustrated after season 4 hides huge scene in post-credits

Bridgerton season 4 may be over – but did you actually watch the whole finale?

Netflix quietly tucked a major moment into a post-credits scene, and plenty of fans switched off before it aired.

Unless you’re the type who sits through every second of a Marvel project, there’s a good chance you turned off your telly or put on something else as soon as the credits started rolling.

Well, in this case, that would be a mistake.

***Warning: spoilers for Bridgerton season 4 ahead***

Did you miss Benedict and Sophie’s wedding? (Credit: Netflix)

What happens in Bridgerton season 4’s post-credits scene?

In the closing scenes of Bridgerton season 4, Benedict proposes to Sophie at the Queen’s ball.

However, that’s not the real ending: after the credits, viewers are treated to Benedict and Sophie’s wedding day. Yes, the wedding itself is hidden after the credits.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) chats with Benedict. Kate (Simone Ashley) muses about who should marry next. Eloise (Claudia Jessie) says she loves a wedding – a not-so-subtle tease for season 5.

After they end the ceremony with a kiss, we see Benedict’s portrait of Sophie as the Lady in Silver.

Unfortunately, more than a few viewers missed it.

“I turned off the show before the wedding because why is THAT a post-credits scene?!?! Now I have to watch it tomorrow and I feel cheated,” one fan wrote.

Another called the decision “odd”.

“I missed it,” one admitted. “Do not miss this,” another warned after realising the scene existed.

The wedding was originally part of the main episode (Credit: Netflix)

Why is the wedding after the credits?

According to showrunner Jess Brownell, the wedding wasn’t originally designed as a post-credits scene.

Speaking to Variety, Brownell explained that past seasons have included quick “tag” scenes after a fade to black.

This time, she and executive producer Shonda Rhimes felt the pre-credits ending was “so magical and full of so much romance” that adding the wedding immediately after would feel like “a hat on a hat”.

So they compromised and kept the romantic ending intact – and tucked the wedding in as a reward for die-hard fans who stayed.

Bridgerton seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.

