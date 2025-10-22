The One Show fans stunned after discovering Petula Clark’s real age: ‘Blimey!’

The One Show viewers were left surprised after they found out how old Petula Clark is.

The British singer and actress appeared on the evening BBC show on Tuesday night (October 21). She joined Neil Morrissey and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on the famous green coach while Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo hosted.

With a career spanning an astonishing 85 years, Petula recently wrote a book about her impressive life. Next month, she will celebrate her 93rd birthday, leaving viewers completely shocked upon finding out her real age.

Petula Clark will turn 93 next month (Credit: BBC)

Petula Clark on The One Show

“Blimey, how good does Petula look and sound! Would love to be like that at 92,” one user wrote on X.

“Fair play to Petula Clark ~ almost 93 and as sharp as a tack. Looks great too!” another person shared.

“Petula Clark is extraordinary at 93,” a third remarked.

“Wow. Hard to believe Petula is 92. Looks and sounds much much younger!” a fourth fan said.

“Heavens, Petula Clark is in good shape for 92,” a fifth expressed.

Viewers were stunned by Petula’s age (Credit: BBC)

‘Great show tonight’

The One Show is no stranger to receiving complaints. However, it seems last night’s show collectively went down well with viewers.

“Thoroughly enjoyable show,” one said on Facebook.

“Must admit, [I] don’t always watch but when I saw Petula was on, well that’s a treat also Neil and couldn’t miss that,” another shared.

“Lovely guests and great presenters. Jamie Lee is very talented and I love the accent. Plus I remember Neil obviously in the hilarious,” a third insisted.

“What a fantastic The One Show tonight. I loved seeing Neil and Lauren and Clara are always amazing hosts,” a fourth person wrote.

