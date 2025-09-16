Ed Sheeran’s appearance on The One Show blasted by viewers: ‘Have some respect!’

Musician Ed Sheeran‘s The One Show appearance has come under fire after viewers clocked him putting his feet on the sofa and accused him of looking bored.

The singer was one of the guests on last night’s (September 15) edition of The One Show , which was led by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp. Vernon Kay, Paddy McGuinness and even Pudsey Bear made an appearance — but most viewers had their eyes on Ed.

For the past few years, he has taken time away from the spotlight and has instead focused on growing his family. He’s got engaged, married and welcomed two children – one in 2020 and a second baby in 2022. But now, he’s back on the music scene.

Ed was blasted for putting his feet on the seats (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers hit out at Ed Sheeran

During his appearance, where he discussed his new album Play, Ed could be seen with his trainers on the sofa. There were also claims he looked a little dazed and uninterested — and it didn’t take long for viewers across X and Facebook to take notice.

“Ed Sheeran looks thrilled to bits,” one X user said sarcastically. “Get your feet off the furniture @edsheeran and have some respect!” another declared, including an image of Ed with his foot on the iconic One Show sofa.

“Ed Sheeran looks happy, lol,” a third added. The same viewer also noted that Ed looked like “he’d rather be elsewhere”, although they later praised Ed in a subsequent X post, describing him as “so intelligent and articulate and a great musician”.

Over on Facebook, viewers were also talking about Ed’s feet being on the chairs, albeit with a slightly softer approach. One wrote: “Good show tonight, but Ed Sheeran with shoes on seat, naughty.”

In response to this, a further commenter pointed out that “he always sits like that. In every chat show etc, you see him on, he has his boots on the seat.”

Other viewers were pleased to see Ed (Credit: BBC)

Others defended and praised the star

Meanwhile, other viewers were more forgiving of the star. “Great listening to to Ed Sheeran,” an X user wrote. “Nice guy.”

A further Facebook commenter praised the edition’s “sensational guests of honour”. Another wrote: “A great show tonight, so lovely to see Ed, Paddy and Vern.”

Ed isn’t the only celebrity to divide The One Show viewers recently. During an appearance on Thursday’s (September 11) edition of the show, Davina McCall also came under fire with some social media users dubbing her appearance “cringe”.

