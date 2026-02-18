Being Gordon Ramsay: Inside Holly Ramsay’s ‘tough times’ following heartbreaking double sexual assault aged 18

Tana Ramsay has opened up about daughter Holly’s past “tough times” in the new Netflix documentary Being Gordon Ramsay – as viewers get an emotional glimpse into life with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his famous family.

The six-part series, released today (February 18), follows Gordon as he launches a new restaurant at 22 Bishopsgate in London while juggling life with wife Tana Ramsay and their six children. But alongside the kitchen chaos, there are touching family moments too. These include Holly and fiancé Adam Peaty sharing their engagement news over FaceTime.

Tana and Gordon are parents to six children, with ages ranging from 27 to two (Credit: Netflix)

Being Gordon Ramsay – Holly Ramsay’s ‘tough times’ addressed

In episode two, after hearing Holly’s happy news, proud mum Tana says she “couldn’t be happier”. However, she then reveals her daughter has faced challenges in recent years.

“Holly’s had one or two tough times in the last five or six years. Just to see that happiness and that glow, we couldn’t be happier.”

Tana does not go into detail, but Holly has previously spoken about her struggles and how they affected her mental health.

Gordon was a support to Holly during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Ramsay hits ‘rock bottom’

In 2022, Holly revealed she had reached two years sober after giving up alcohol aged 21.

“Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified,” she wrote. “I certainly didn’t think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I’ve fought every day since to get where I am today.”

She thanked loved ones for their support and said she hoped to help break the stigma around mental health by sharing her story.

Sexual assault and PTSD battle

Speaking on her podcast 21 & Over in May 2021, Holly revealed she had been sexually assaulted twice at 18, which led to PTSD and hospital treatment.

She explained: “I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening. I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all, I was struggling a lot.”

She left uni after a year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health, for three months.

Holly continued: “That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It’s confusing and I’m trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good.”

She said that it took her a year to tell her family about the sexual assault, adding on her podcast: “The PTSD was a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18. I didn’t tell anyone about it until a year afterwards.

“I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could. My family has been an amazing support. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways.”

Holly has spoken candidly about her sobriety journey (Credit: Splash News)

Holly’s decision to give up alcohol

Holly decided to stop drinking in December 2020 to better manage her mental health. She stated that abstaining has helped her feel more present both mentally and physically.

While she noted that being sober at a young age can feel “lonely”, she has expressed being in a much better place mentally. Holly said she decided to “take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health”.

In her Instagram post, which marked one year of sobriety, Holly added: “This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life.

“I won’t say this is forever, but this is for now. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a year of high highs and low lows but I’m grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink.”

She also said: “Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way.”

Holly’s husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, also struggled with alcohol and depression. Following the Tokyo Olympics, he struggled with motivation, injury, and a split from his partner, Eiri Munro. He described feeling “broken” and needing to escape, which led to excessive alcohol consumption.

In 2023, he took a break from the sport to address his mental health, admitting he was “crying every day” and on a “self-destructive” path. He credited Holly with helping him to get back on track.

Gordon Ramsay admits ‘there was a healing process’

Gordon has previously acknowledged Holly’s difficult period too, saying she had faced a “very difficult time” but was now doing well after a period of healing.

Not one to shy away from tough topics, Gordon also speaks about his brother’s addiction issues in the documentary series. “I’ve gone to hell and back with him,” Gordon tells the Netflix cameras.

Watch Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix now.

