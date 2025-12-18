Heated Rivalry: How to watch ‘steamy’ drama in the UK and on what streaming platforms

Heated Rivalry has finally been given a UK release date – but fans don’t actually have to wait that long to start watching.

Thankfully, with most major streaming platforms now operating globally, these kinds of release delays are less common than they used to be. Even so, it’s still frustrating when UK viewers are left behind. Especially when a series is already generating plenty of buzz elsewhere. Just look at The Pitt, which still isn’t available to stream at all in the UK, at least until HBO Max launches.

Heated Rivalry is the latest show to fall into that awkward gap. A lot of people want to watch it, but officially, they can’t – at least not yet. The good news is that there’s a simple workaround if you’re keen to catch up before Episode 5 lands.

When is Heated Rivalry coming out in the UK?

Heated Rivalry will officially arrive in the UK on NOW TV on January 10, 2026.

It’s not yet clear whether Sky will air it weekly at the same time, but it looks likely that all six episodes will be available to stream immediately.

How to stream Heated Rivalry in the UK now

If you don’t want to wait, you’ll need a VPN to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK.

For anyone unfamiliar, a VPN, or virtual private network, hides your IP address and adds an extra layer of security while you’re online. One of its most popular uses, however, is changing your virtual location so you can access geo-restricted content. For example, if a show is available on Netflix in the US but not the UK, switching your VPN to an American location is often all it takes.

ExpressVPN is a reliable option. Although there are plenty of alternatives worth checking out, many of which offer free trials.

Heated Rivalry is currently streaming on two platforms – Crave in Canada and HBO Max. Once your VPN is set to Canada or somewhere in North America, you should be able to access either service.

That said, there are a couple of catches. Neither Crave nor HBO Max offer free trials. While Crave does have a free, ad-supported tier, Heated Rivalry isn’t included. In other words, you’ll need to pay for a subscription to watch.

There’s also some speculation that Sky could bring Heated Rivalry to one of its channels before HBO Max officially launches in the UK next March, but for now, that remains a rumour.

What is Heated Rivalry about?

The series centres on Ilya, played by Connor Storrie, and Shane, played by Hudson Williams. They are two rising stars in Canada’s hockey league whose fierce rivalry slowly turns into something more.

According to the official synopsis, the pair are “bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands”.

What begins as a secret fling between two young rookies develops into a years-long story of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as both chase success on the ice, they struggle to come to terms with their feelings for one another.

Torn between the sport that defines their lives and a relationship they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya are forced to decide whether there’s space in their ultra-competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.

Heated Rivalry is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels. It comes from creator Jacob Tierney, whose previous work includes Letterkenny and Shoresy.

How many episodes will there be?

The first season consists of six episodes.

The show launched with a double-episode premiere on November 28. The remaining episodes airing weekly until the finale on December 26.

Speaking to Evan Ross Katz, Tierney admitted that the show’s reception has taken everyone by surprise, although work on the first season is still ongoing.

“The show has had a weird journey due to a lot of enthusiasm,” he said. “It was initially going to air in February and then got bumped up. As a result, the show is still not done. We’re still finishing it, which is why it didn’t all drop at once.”

