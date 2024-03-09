Hairy Bikers issue warning over cruel scam looking to profit from Dave Myers’ tragic death

Just 10 days after the death of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers a cruel scam artist has handed yet more heartache to his wife Lili and best friend Si King.

Last night, on The Hairy Bikers official Instagram page, the “HB Team” were forced to issue a warning to followers.

It detailed a cruel scam engineered to make money from Dave Myers’ death.

The Hairy Bikers fans warned over Dave Myers scam

Dave died on February 28, with his best pal Si announcing the heartbreaking news on their joint official Instagram page.

Dave’s wife Lili had previously shared that, other than that account, the boys aren’t very active on social media. And it seems one fraudster tried to take advantage of that to profit from Dave’s death.

A message on the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram Stories read: “Hello everyone. It’s come to our attention that someone has set up a fake Si King profile asking for donations for Dave’s family.

“This is a scam so please avoid clicking on anything or giving out any personal information. Please block and report the page. We are aware of the situation and working to get it resolved. HB Team,” the statement then concluded.

No further details have been released, but it’s sure to have caused fresh agony for Dave Myer’s wife Lili and his partner Si.

Wife Lili’s grief

Earlier this week, Lili paid tribute to Dave, admitting she felt like she was “grieving with the whole nation”.

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

My heart is filled with gratitude and love.

“It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!” Lili then added.

Dave’s wishes for his funeral

Announcing his death on February 29, Si said that his best friend was now on a journey that he sadly couldn’t join him on.

No details of Dave Myers’ funeral have yet been announced. However, Dave had detailed previously what he’d like his send off to be like. His wishes included rock music, lots of tears and cocktails.

