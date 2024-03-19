What the future holds for Si King without Dave Myers: Carrying on The Hairy Bikers’ ‘legacy’, rotating guest chefs and making Dave ‘proud’ with new series

The last-ever episode of The Hairy Bikers starring Si King and Dave Myers aired on BBC Two tonight (March 19), but one expert thinks that Si will return to our screens – in time – with a new series in tribute to his best friend.

Dave Myers died at the end of February after being diagnosed with cancer. The boys had previously filmed their Hairy Bikers Go West series last year, with every episode since his death featuring a tribute to Dave at the end.

Now, Claire Powell, managing director of The Can Group, which looks after Peter Andre, has exclusively told ED! that she thinks it won’t be the last we see of Si on our screens.

In fact, she speculated that once he starts to process his grief for Dave, Si may want to “carry on the Hairy Bikers’ legacy” by making a new series.

Si and Dave met Michael Caines during filming of the final episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West (Credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers Go West last-ever episode

Tonight’s episode was the last in the series of The Hairy Bikers Go West. It saw Si and Dave head to Devon as they wrapped up their culinary tour of the country’s west coast.

Speaking to the camera, Si fought back tears as he praised his “brother” Dave as the final episode in the series drew to a close.

“We’ve done it, and more importantly he’s done it,” Si said. “I’m his mate but I love him like family, like a brother. I’m lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

Dave, who underwent chemotherapy throughout filming, added: “Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine.”

The much-loved chefs were friends for decades (Credit: BBC)

‘Go back and make the show, Si’

However, while Si had previously said – before Dave got ill – that there would be “no Hairy Bikers without Dave”, PR expert Claire thinks that Si will keep the Hairy Bikers’ legacy alive.

“Everyone deals with grief in different ways. Some people just want to get back to work or others like to take a break. It would depend on when the production company wanted to make a new series of the show. But I would advise Si to go back and make the show and do what he loved doing,” said Claire.

Si doesn’t need to reinvent himself, just carry on with the show and making Dave proud.

“Death is a awful thing to deal with. I know from personal experience of losing my parents at a young age that I wanted to make them proud. So I think he should make Dave proud and carry on the Hairy Bikers‘ legacy.

“Si doesn’t need to reinvent himself, just carry on with the show and making Dave proud. They had so much fun and loved filming the show together.”

The Go West series that ended tonight was the final one that Dave worked on (Credit: BBC)

Support from Hairy Bikers viewers will prove invaluable for Si King

Claire thinks viewers would back Si if he did decide to continue under the Hairy Bikers brand.

“I think the viewers’ support would be amazing for him. It would be great for Si if he saw that people wanted him to go back and carry on. I think the audience will support him if he continues the show in Dave’s memory,” said Claire.

She did concede, though, that it will feel “weird” without Dave.

“Maybe he could have different guest chefs joining him so he doesn’t feel like he is on his own,” she said. “It will undoubtedly feel weird initially without Dave.”

