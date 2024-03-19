Si King fights back tears as he pays tribute to ‘brother’ Dave Myers on final Hairy Bikers show tonight

Si King pays tribute to late pal Dave Myers as the final episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West airs tonight (Tuesday, March 19).

Hairy Bikers favourite Dave died in February following a battle with cancer.

Si and Dave’s show is ending tonight (Credit: BBC)

Si King and Dave Myers on The Hairy Bikers tonight

Tonight will see the last ever episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West air.

The series was filmed while Dave was undergoing chemotherapy. The duo toured the west coast of the UK in the series.

Si announced Dave’s death at the end of February, saying he died “peacefully at home” on February 28 with his family – including Si – around him.

During tonight’s episode, an emotional Si pays tribute to Dave and the fact that they’d managed to work together in such difficult circumstances.

Dave died on February 28 with Si by his side (Credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers tonight

Speaking to the camera, Si fights back tears as he praises his close pal and “brother”, Dave.

“We’ve done it, and more importantly he’s done it,” he says.

“I’m his mate but I love him like family, like a brother,” he continues, pausing as he tears up.

Si admits: “I’m lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

“Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine,” Dave then adds in the final scene.

At the end of the show, a tribute reads: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers.”

Dave Myers wife

Earlier this month, Dave’s wife, Liliana, penned a heartbreaking tribute to Dave on Instagram.

Taking to the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram, Liliana thanked fans for their love and support.

“It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!” she said.

“My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes. An amazing storyteller!” she then continued.

“And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest. An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower,” she then said.

“I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special. My wonderful Dave.”

The final episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West airs tonight (March 19) from 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

