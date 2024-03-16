Dave Myers once recalled losing the woman he “wanted to spend the rest of my life with” to cancer.

TV star Dave Myers died last month after a battle with cancer. Best mate Si King confirmed the news and said he “will miss him every day”.

Dave has left behind his wife Liliana Orzac – who he met during filming in Romania and married in 2011. However, prior to his relationship with Lili, Dave was engaged.

But in a tragic turn of events, his fiancée died after a battle with cancer – with both Dave and Si left “bawling” their eyes out together.

Dave suffered heartbreak with his first engagement (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers on late fiancée’s cancer battle

In the Hairy Bikers joint autobiography, Dave recalled how he got together with Glenys Howarth in 1998. And according to him, she “was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with”. He later proposed to her after visiting her father and Glen said yes, with Dave calling it a “magical moment” and one he would “never forget”.

Sadly though, a few weeks later, Glen’s “skin turned yellow”. And on her birthday, January 23, 1999, she was sent to hospital. Dave recalled how he heard the words “tumour”, “stomach” and “cancer”.

Dave revealed Si was always there to support him (Credit: BBC)

‘Si and I bawled our eyes out’

Dave then revealed that a tumour in Glen’s stomach “had its own blood supply”. She also needed to undergo surgery to remove part of it. But three days later, Glen got an infection and was moved to the intensive care unit.

Dave revealed he spent nearly every night at the hospital – and even Si came down to support him. When asked what Glen’s prognosis was, Dave was told she had a 15% chance of living. He revealed: “Si and I bawled our eyes out together that night, telling each other that Glen would pull through.”

Dave says fiancée ‘was not going to beat her cancer’

Dave then noted how he was allowed to take her home, but a week later things took a turn for the worse, and she was rushed back to hospital.

I’d imagined a lifetime of happiness with Glen.

“She went straight into intensive care again, and that’s when the penny dropped: Glen was not going to beat her cancer,” Dave revealed. Heartbroken, he added: “On May 9, I was sitting beside her when I felt a kind of veil waft across her, and I knew she was gone. I’d imagined a lifetime of happiness with Glen, and it had been snatched away in the blink of an eye.”

The TV star found love again with wife Liliana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dave Myers and wife Liliana

Dave found love again when he met Liliana when he was in Romania filming the hit show back in 2005. Liliana was working as a receptionist at the hotel where Dave and Si were staying during the filming of The Hairy Bikers Do Transylvania.

Speaking to the Express back in 2013, Liliana recalled the moment she first met Dave. “The room got dark with these two massive hairy people coming in,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Dave spoke to The Mirror about their first meeting. “It was love – or rather lust – at first sight. Not on her part probably! She was the manager of our hotel. As Lil showed us our rooms she was very serious, I said: ‘Cor! She’s gorgeous!’ But Si thought she was scary,” he said.

Read more: Dave Myers fans left with ‘lump in throat’ after his heartbreaking words about the future on Hairy Bikers Go West

Watch The Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC Two today (March 16) at midday.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.