Dave Myers fans left with ‘lump in throat’ after his heartbreaking words about the future on Hairy Bikers Go West

Fans of Dave Myers were left feeling emotional last night after Tuesday night’s episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West ended with a tribute.

As previously reported, Dave died at age 66 on February 28. After announcing he had cancer in May 2022, he underwent chemotherapy. Returning to work in late 2023, his best friend Si King shared the news that he had passed last month.

Dave Myers on The Hairy Bikers Go West

Dave’s death was announced while his and Si’s travelling show was airing on BBC, which has seen them visit Manchester and Newport. Last night’s (March 12) taping saw them ride to Bristol.

At the end of the episode, Dave opened up about looking forward to the future while feeling hopeful for the UK food scene.

“It’s the most wonderful snapshot of the West Country. This part, you know? We started off in Newport. I didn’t know that Newport was a foodie destination. Of course, we get into Bristol, and then the world just opens, you know, there’s memories here, a lot of memories for both of us,” he said.

“But what’s lovely is the optimism of looking forward, and certainly on the food front. It’s very, very exciting and very optimistic. We’ve got the best of the past and the best of the future.”

To pay tribute to Dave, an image of him was displayed after the credits. A statement read: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers. 1957 – 2024.”

‘So sad’

The episode hit fans hard knowing that Dave died soon after filming the show. One user wrote: “Watching Hairy Bikers Go West on BBC2. So sad about Dave Myers, it’s been horrible watching his progress over the last couple of series. I feel for Si King, he must feel so lost.”

Another person shared: “Watching the Hairy Bikers on telly. Seeing Dave Myers riding around the west of the country, living his life to the utmost, with his best friend. It’s sad that he’s gone, but this show celebrates the joy of living. That’s a wonderful legacy.”

“Just watched the last episode of #HairyBikersGoWest on iPlayer and the last few minutes proper brought a lump to my throat,” a third remarked.

“Oh this episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West just hits so very hard this week, genuinely so sad at the death of Dave Myers,” a fourth commented.

