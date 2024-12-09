More Gregg Wallace allegations keep on coming out. Now, A Place in The Sun star Jean Johansson has accused him of being “unprofessional and inappropriate”.

At the end of last month, Gregg stepped down from his role of hosting MasterChef. The decision came as he was hit with a string of complaints against him.

Gregg has been accused of making sexual remarks to 13 colleagues. However, he denies all allegations.

But now, another celebrity joins the list of those speaking out. Jean Johansson was a contestant on the celebrity version of the BBC show in 2018. And it seems her experience may not have been the best.

Gregg Wallace is facing more allegations (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace allegations continue

Speaking in a new interview with The Sunday Mail, Jean opened up about her time on the cooking show.

She said: “I remember quite a few moments in our interactions when I was thinking they will never use this on TV because the things he was saying were so off colour.”

Jean added: “I consider myself someone who loves to laugh. I’m adaptable to new working environments and I can handle different personalities. But I was shocked by some of Gregg’s ‘banter’.”

Explaining the way she sees Gregg’s personality, she explained: “He is arrogant, loud and self-important. He is the type of guy who cracks up at his own one-liners.”

It seems Jean went onto the show with an idea on how Gregg would be, but she quickly realised that wasn’t the case.

She always thought he seemed “likeable and fun”, but when she met him she claims he was “dismissive, rude and knew exactly when to turn it on for the camera”.

As for the reaction from the MasterChef crew, she believes they “acted like it was completely normal”.

Jean Johansson featured on the 2018 special (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Why Jean is speaking out now

The reason she decided to speak out now comes from Gregg’s response video, where he claimed those accusing him were “middle-class and of a certain age”.

Jean wanted to show that wasn’t the case as she is “working class and younger” than the women who have taken issue with his conduct. She stated that she could “concur he was massively unprofessional and was constantly inappropriate”.

She admitted she feels Gregg is “trying to bunch them all into a group”, but the “one thing” they do have in common is “they are extremely bright and successful women who could see through TV’s nice guy act within seconds”.

The new Gregg Wallace allegation comes after BBC made the decision to cancel the upcoming Christmas Celebrity MasterChef special.

