Gogglebox viewers were left divided after the latest episode, with many calling for siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford to be replaced by a new family.

The Channel 4 favourite returned on Friday night (March 27), with the cast reacting to a mix of shows from the past week, including Celebrity Bake Off, The Dog House, Saturday Night Live UK, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Sabotage and even a BBC News segment on Easter eggs.

Sophie and Pete have been firm favourites since joining back in 2017 for series 10. But judging by the latest reaction, not everyone is still loving their presence on screen.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Sophie and Pete returned to Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers react to Sophie and Pete

“Can we at least end the show with someone else apart from Sophie and Pete. Plenty to pick. Same few get all the limelight,” one viewer wrote.

“They have had the final say for the past few weeks. Who is giving them so much airtime?” another asked.

“Honestly @C4Gogglebox just don’t give a [bleep]!!….no matter how many times we ask for them to [bleep] off…nope…every week same old [bleep],” a third complained.

“Not the Sophie and Pete show again,” another said.

“Why does that Sophie always have to throw her head right back with wide open mouth when she laughs at Pedro’s unfunny jokes?” one viewer questioned.

Meanwhile, another added: “No Sophie, what we’re asking is, why do we see so much of you and your brother?”

Viewers want the siblings to be replaced (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Can’t wait for more’

Despite the backlash, plenty of viewers were quick to defend the pair.

“Pete and Sophie are my favourites in #Gogglebox,” one fan wrote.

“People criticise Sophie and Pete but I think it’s lovely how close they are. They’re mates as well as siblings and that’s special,” another shared.

Others also praised the show itself.

“Who doesn’t just love a bit of the terrific delight @C4Gogglebox? The perfect switch-off TV any time of the day or night… Can’t wait for more,” one said.

“Watching @C4Gogglebox. It’s truly fascinating how so many seasons… can be so ridiculously addictive & wonderfully comforting. Never fails to entertain,” another added.

“It’s that time again… watching brand new #Gogglebox,” a third commented.

Read more: Where are the original cast of Gogglebox now? – tragic deaths; love split; £5m business going bust

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 Friday (April 6) at 9pm

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!