Gogglebox viewers were divided after regular cast members Sophie and Pete were accused of being annoying last night.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another episode on Friday night (October 17), where the cast reacted to many shows from the past week, including Strictly Come Dancing, Victoria Beckham’s Netflix doc, Blue Lights, Slow Horses and Antiques Roadshow, to name a few.

Brother and sister duo Sophie and Pete Sanfiford have remained on Gogglebox as one of the show’s most-loved families since joining for series 10 in 2017.

However, fans have insisted they get far too much screen time and maybe aren’t as funny as the show might think they are…

Sophie and Pete joined Gogglebox in 2017 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers’ reaction to Sophie and Pete

“That fake laugh of Sophie’s is something else…. #Gogglebox,” one user wrote on X.

“Ffs Channel4 less of giggling brother and sister Pete and Sophie, they’re on here far too much. They’re tiresome,” another person shared.

“Uh oh upsetting TV coming up… More Sophie and Pete then…” a third remarked.

“That brother and sister are getting right on my nerves tonight,” a fourth said.

“I used to like “Pete and his sister Sophie” but her laugh is now just totally fake and sounds like a strangled cat,” a fifth declared.

“Someone needs to tell Sophie she doesn’t need to laugh after every single thing Pete says, it ain’t that funny,” a sixth wrote.

Viewers are divided over the pair (Credit: Channel 4)

‘The funniest pair on the show’

Meanwhile, Sophie and Pete have many fans too.

“Why do I love #Gogglebox – @ellieandizzi @Petesandiford and his sister Sophie absolutely kill me every week,” one said while adding numerous crying with laughter emoji.

“Pete and his sister are the funniest pair on the show,” another insisted.

“There’s a lot of Pete and Sophie tonight. #Gogglebox I like them but would love more Amani and Amira,” a third suggested.

Gogglebox continues next Friday (October 24) at 9pm on Channel 4.

