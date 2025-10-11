Fans of Gogglebox were divided after regular cast members Sophie and Pete were accused of getting too much screen time.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another episode last night (October 10), where the cast reacted to many shows from the past week, including Celebrity Traitors, Love Is Blind and Coronation Street.

Brother and sister duo Sophie and Pete Sanfiford have remained on Gogglebox as one of the show’s most-loved families since joining for series 10 in 2017.

However, as the programme continues to welcome new additions to its cast, fans have insisted they are grabbing too much of the show’s attention…

Gogglebox viewers react to Sophie and Pete

“I’ve said it before but Sophie & Pete get way too much airtime. They’re the only ones who think they’re funny,” one user wrote on X.

“She laughs at too much, I fear C4 are exploiting an issue,” another person shared, referring to Sophie.

Another echoed: “Agree.”

“Has anyone else laughed at ANYTHING that Sophie has laughed at (in the past 25 minutes)? #Gogglebox Anyone?” a fourth said.

“I‘ve noticed that there’s a lot of airtime for Pete & Sophie on #Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox Maybe a little less on them and more on some others…” another viewer shared.

‘The funniest duo’

Meanwhile, many are fans of the pair and are glad to see them return to their screens on a weekly basis.

“Pete and Sophie are really funny #Gogglebox,” one said.

“The funniest duo on Gogglebox, always makes me laugh,” another shared.

“Love u both, u are brilliant together,” a third expressed.

“These two need their own show. Utter class act,” a fourth person insisted.

“These two are my favourite,” another declared.

Gogglebox continues on Friday, October 17 at 9pm on Channel 4.

