Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui faces backlash after ‘appearing on show while signed off sick from NHS job’

Sid Siddiqui has been hit with backlash from his fellow NHS co-workers after appearing on Gogglebox despite being signed off with stress, it has been claimed.

80-year-old Sid joined the Channel 4 show in 2013 with the rest of the Siddiqui family. Away from the series, Sid works as a health service environmental manager in Derby.

This week, though, it was claimed that Sid has been absent from his job on mental health grounds for a few months. What’s more, despite being on leave, Sid has continued to appear on Gogglebox. And this reportedly hasn’t gone down well with his NHS colleagues.

The 80-year-old Gogglebox favourite has reportedly come under fire (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui ‘signed off from work’

As MailOnline reports, Sid has reportedly been on leave from his job at Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust on mental health grounds since July.

Sid is believed to have worked at his NHS day job three days a week. This means he could be earning around £35,000.

However, the publication also claims that Sid’s fellow NHS workers have been livid to see Sid “laughing and joking” on the TV. Meanwhile they have been left “picking up the pieces” at work.

An insider at the Trust claimed: “We’re all under massive pressure at work – we’ve hardly got any staff and we’re doing everything we can to keep things going.”

He has reportedly been on leave from his job since July (Credit: Channel 4)

Sid Siddiqui’s co-workers ‘picking up the pieces’

Sharing their frustration, the insider went on: “We get home after a long day, put the telly on and there he is, laughing and joking on Gogglebox. He’s basically sat there with two fingers up at us while we’re picking up the pieces.”

Nonetheless, a source close to Sid said he “has done all the appropriate checks with his employer and his doctor”.

Both reportedly “signed him off” and agreed that he can film Gogglebox while he is off from work. This is because the show “is not related” to his NHS job.

The source added: “It’s not in his work environment and it’s not during normal working hours. And it’s also good for his well-being.”

A Gogglebox spokesperson said: “The welfare of our contributors is always of paramount importance. Whilst it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on individuals’ health conditions, we can confirm that all necessary medical and employment permissions were given, with full support, for Mr Siddiqui to continue filming the Gogglebox series. Any suggestion to the contrary is categorically untrue.”

ED! has contacted Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust for comment.

