Katya Jones supported by Strictly co-stars following sad family loss: ‘Thank you for fighting so hard to stay with us’

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has spoken out following the news that her beloved dog, Crumble, has died.

Her ex-husband Neil Jones recently announced Crumble’s death on his Instagram. Neil and Katya split in 2019.

Now, on Tuesday, Katya, 37, shared her own tribute to her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

Strictly star Katya Jones shares tribute to beloved pet dog following loss

Alongside photos of Crumble, Katya wrote: “Hello, my gorgeous girl. The pain I feel is the price worth paying for the love you gave me and the love I felt for you.

“I want to thank you for it. Thank you for being the most impactful silent supporter. I know how tough these last months have been for you. Thank you for fighting so hard to stay with us for as long as you could.

“Being with you reminded me of the unconditional love that exists. You reminded me to stay grounded, responsible and kind.”

Katya shared a tribute to her beloved dog (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

She continued: “Your mummies and your little brother will miss your cuddles, your sassy walks, and your bossy behaviour. Your ‘I know my worth’ attitude. Demanding, yet the most caring personality. We will miss your sweet little face and those big eyes that looked so deeply into one’s soul.

“I know you felt how loved you were when we held you in our arms as you fell asleep forever, even though our hearts were breaking…”

Thank you for fighting so hard to stay with us for as long as you could.

Concluding her tribute, Katya said: “You are the most perfect creature to have ever trotted this earth. @thesashalatoya @aggypure, we will never be the same… But we know our girl is the sassiest boss queen up there.

“12 June will forever be Crumble day.”

Neil Jones paid tribute to Crumble recently (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Katya Jones supported by Strictly co-stars

Her Strictly co-stars shared their support in the comment section. Janette Manrara said: “June 12th we shall always celebrate her.”

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez commented: “Sending love.”

Karen Hauer added: “Oh darling. I’m so so sorry… she was a precious little baby who we all loved.”

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It came after Neil shared a tribute on his Instagram a few days ago. Alongside photos of Crumble, he wrote: “Today we said goodbye to Crumble. She may have been small, but she had the biggest personality and brought so much joy to everyone who knew her. She loved cuddles, belly rubs, and being close to the people she loved.”

He added: “She will be missed more than words can say, but we find comfort in knowing she is finally at peace and no longer in pain. Sleep tight, Crumble.”

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