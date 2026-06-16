‘He shouldn’t be in there!’: Brother of murder victim Robert Darby wants killer freed in remarkable documentary

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt starts this week, and the gripping new documentary series is opening with a murder case that raising serious questions more than 20 years after the crime took place.

The four-part series examines potential miscarriages of justice, speaking to those closest to some of Britain’s most controversial convictions.

Its first episode focuses on Jason Moore, who was jailed for the murder of Robert Darby in 2013 despite always maintaining his innocence.

Sandra Dumot holds photo of her jailed friend Jason Moore (Credit: Channel 4)

Robert died after suffering a fatal stab wound to the chest in a pub car park in Ilford, east London, in 2005.

Jason later received a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years. However, he has continued to insist he was wrongly convicted.

In a remarkable twist, even Robert’s own brother believes the wrong man is behind bars.

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt’s Jason Moore

During his trial at the Old Bailey, Jason was labelled a “millionaire playboy”.

But viewers of The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt hear a different description from those who know him best.

His close friend Sandra Dumont describes Jason as a “gentle giant” and explains how he built his fortune through gambling in betting shops.

His sister, Kirstie Moore, says he was “mad with numbers”.

The documentary begins with Jason’s brief relationship with Adele Raynor.

Adele had previously been in an on-and-off relationship with Robert Darby.

The programme hears that Robert took drugs and had mental health issues.

Journalist Charlie Thomson, who investigated the case extensively, says: “He was famous around the area where he lived for his hair-trigger temper.

“He’d walk into a pub, something would irk him and all of a sudden he would be screaming and ranting and hitting people.”

According to the documentary, Robert became “obsessed” with the idea Jason had “stolen his girlfriend”. Both Jason and Adele denied that claim.

Jason is currently serving a life sentence for murder(Credit: Channel 4)

A big flaw in the case

The documentary explores what campaigners believe is a major weakness in the evidence used to convict Jason.

Viewers hear how four men were present when Robert was killed. They were Robert, one of his friends, Jason and Jason’s friend.

A single witness claimed he saw the passenger in a silver car stab Robert.

Jason was travelling as the passenger in his friend’s silver BMW.

However, the programme points out there was no DNA evidence, no fingerprint evidence and no other forensic evidence linking Jason to the murder.

Despite that, a jury convicted him in 2013.

Jason has maintained his innocence ever since.

The documentary also reveals that the witness has since changed his account.

Viewers will hear directly from him when he is unexpectedly contacted over the phone…

Robert Darby’s brother Tim joins campaign to free Jason

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt reveals that police officers who initially believed Jason was innocent warned his family they could be in danger following Robert’s death.

The family went into hiding and Jason eventually moved to Spain.

Seven years later, Jason returned to the UK hoping to clear his name.

Robert’s brother Tim believes the wrong person was convicted for his murder (Credit: Channel 4)

Instead, police conducted a second identity parade in 2012. During that process, the witness identified Jason as Robert’s killer after previously failing to identify him in 2005.

Jason was convicted the following year.

One of the most startling parts of the documentary is the involvement of Robert’s brother Tim Darby, who is now campaigning for Jason’s conviction to be overturned.

Jason’s sister Kirstie and friend Sandra were initially “terrified” of Tim.

But they have since welcomed him into their lives. Kirstie and Sandra want Jason freed and Tim says he “wants justice” for his brother.

Kirstie is Jason’s sister and wants him freed (Credit: Channel 4)Tim says in the programme: “I said, ‘Look, they’ve put the wrong [bleeping] geezer away. We’ve got to get on with this. I don’t feel like justice has been done.

“There’s no way the geezer could have gone up against Robert. Jason Moore ain’t a rower, he’d want to walk away from it. He wouldn’t want to go back at Robert, not in a million [bleeping] years. Unless you’re nuts.”

He adds: “[Jason] should not be in there. I know [bleeping] 100% he hasn’t done this.”

Kirstie Moore’s brother Jason is still serving his sentence (Credit: Channel 4)

When is The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt on?

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt is a four-part documentary series that investigates convictions where families, campaigners and supporters believe justice may not have been served.

The first episode, focusing on Jason Moore’s case, airs on Channel 4 on Thursday June 18, 2026.

The programme starts at 10pm and runs for 65 minutes. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

Next week, the series turns its attention to the case of Stacey Hyde, who was jailed at the age of 17 for the murder of her best friend’s boyfriend.

With dramatic testimony, fresh interviews and questions still hanging over some of the evidence, The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt looks set to get viewers talking.

Read more: Peter Falconio murder at centre of ‘compelling’new documentary after British backpacker vanished in Australia 2001

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page