Gogglebox fans are always invested in the cast members’ off-screen lives, and so it’s no surprise that Andrew Nicolls has been flooded with support since revealing he has found love.

Last year, Andrew and his spouse, Alfie joined the hit Channel 4 show, and very quickly became a hit with the viewers.

The couple have a three-decade age gap between them. But exchanged vows back in May 2024 in a stunning celebration held in Italy. And now, Andrew has opened up to his followers about how he almost gave up hope of finding love at 60.

Andrew emotionally speaks to his followers

In a heartfelt video posted on his Instagram, Andrew revealed: “I genuinely thought my love story was over at 60. I had been through some loss and I was tired in a way that sleep doesn’t help it.

“And I wasn’t looking for anything big. Just maybe peace and a quieter life. Then somebody walked into my life that made me laugh properly. Like I had never laughed before.

“That is when I realised that love doesn’t disappear. It just waits until you are ready again. 60, as it turns out, wasn’t the end. It was just the beginning.”

Gogglebox viewers support the cast member

The loved Gogglebox cast member was very quickly inundated with support from fans, who were all so glad that he didn’t give up on love.

One wrote: “You two are the perfect pair. You exude such joy and happiness.”

Another added: “I am so happy for the both of you. I love seeing you on Gogglebox.”

“What a joy it is to see you so happy. Thank you for these beautiful words that make me believe that we all deserve true love, even after living through so many experiences. They were only preparing us for the future. I am 60, and I am ready for my new beginning” an emotional fan penned.

Another praised: “Such lovely heartfelt words. You guys clearly have a wonderful bond. And I love your sense of humour.”

“We’re so happy for you both” another added.

They are such a beautiful pair, we are so glad Andrew didn’t give up!

