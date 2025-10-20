Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has shared exciting news that she is engaged to her partner, Josh Newby.

The couple share two children — a three-year-old son named Hugo James Newby, born in 2022, and a one-year-old son named Ralphie James Newby, born in November 2024.

The TV personality, who appears on the Channel 4 show with her friend Abbie Lynn, made the announcement via her social media page.

Georgia appears on Gogglebox with pal Abbie (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell shares engagement news

In an Instagram upload posted on Sunday (October 19), Georgia revealed her partner Josh popped the big question while they were enjoying a holiday in Dubai at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Beach.

In a wholesome video, Josh can be seen getting down on one knee on a boat. Georgia looked speechless before agreeing to his proposal and giving him a kiss and a hug.

Georgia showed off her large sparkly ring in the following slides, some of which were where she was beaming with joy.

“14.10.25 YES YES YES!!” she wrote in her caption.

“Officially in our fiancé era. A memory to remember for a lifetime,” Georgia continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Bell (@georgbell_)

‘My little sister is getting married!’

Following the incredible news, many of Georgia’s Gogglebox co-stars rushed to the comments to share their support.

“Aww lovely news congratulations,” Izzie Warner wrote.

“Congratulations!! that’s amazing news,” Sophie Sandiford added.

“Congratulations to you both wow great news much love to ya xx,” best friends Jenny and Lee remarked.

“Such lovely news, congratulations to you all,” the Malone family wrote.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s sister, Eleanor, also appeared in the comments. She wrote: “Absolutely amazing. Love you both, all the world! So so so happy for you both. Biggest congratulations. My little sister is getting married.”

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper looks drastically different as she shows off seven-stone weight loss: ‘It’s not the lazy way out’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!