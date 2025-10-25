Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford had some big news to share yesterday (Friday, October 24) – She’s engaged!

The star, 28, shared the news on social media and during last night’s show.

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford engaged!

In a heartwarming post for her 580k followers to see, Sophie shared some snaps of herself and her fiancé Ben, as well as a close up of her stunning engagement ring.

In the first picture, Sophie and Ben can be seen grinning for the camera, holding glasses of bubbly, with balloons celebrating their engagement behind them.

The second photo, mirror selfie, the happy couple can be seen showing off Sophie’s engagement ring whilst rocking some brown dressing gowns during a stay at the Galgorm Hotel in Northern Ireland.

The third and final picture is a close-up of Sophie’s gorgeous, sapphire engagement ring.

“WE’RE ENGAGED” the star, who has been on Gogglebox since 2017, captioned the post.

Sophie’s not the only Gogglebox star to get engaged recently. Georgia Bell shared the news that she’d said “yes” to partner Josh earlier this month!

Sophie and Pete celebrated the news (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans go wild over Sophie’s joyful news

Over a thousand of Sophie’s followers took to the comment section to celebrate the star’s news. Amongst them were some of Sophie’s Gogglebox co-stars.

“The three amigo’s have officially become 4, welcome to the wolf pack @benmckeown9,” Sophie’s brother, Pete, wrote.

“Congratulations to you both ,much love to ya, Jenny and Lee x,” Jenny Newby and Lee Riley said.

“All the happiness there is, love Dave and Shirley xxx,” Dave and Shirley Griffiths gushed.

“Congratulations to you both, gorgeous! And aren’t you buzzing you had the perfect engagement nails,” Izzy Warner said.

“Congratulations to you both, lovely news,” Ellie Warner added.

“Please tell me Pete will be maid of honour? Congratulations,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations saw on gogglebox last night so happy for you xx,” another added.

Sophie shared the news on the show too (Credit: Channel 4)

Sophie celebrates her engagement on Gogglebox

At the start of last night’s show, Sophie addressed her engagement.

“I’m gonna play a little tune for you now,” Sophie said, before playing the Chapel of Love song by The Dixie Cups.

Smirking, brother Pete said: “I won’t have anybody say you’re milking this.”

“Well, it’s not every day you get engaged,” Sophie replied. “Well, that’s the idea,” Pete joked.

Congratulations Sophie!

